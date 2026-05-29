Thinking of having a baby between 35 and 40? Fertility specialist shares what women need to know

Pregnancy after 35 has increasingly become the norm, driven by career priorities, later marriages, and evolving personal choices. Considering motherhood between 35 and 40 is normal, but it comes with its own challenges. Dr Maree Lee, Sydney Fertility Specialist, took to Instagram on May 26, 2026, to share the changes you should look forward to and steps you need to take for a smooth journey.

Tips for women planning pregnancy between 35-40.(Unsplash)

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Also read | Gurgaon gynaecologist shares everyday lifestyle changes that may help boost fertility in women

TTC rule

According to Dr Maree Lee, the 12-month TTC rule does not apply to women planning pregnancy between 35 and 40. Most GPs will tell you to try for a full year before looking into things. That guideline was designed for women under 35. At your age, six months is enough. Do not let anyone make you wait twelve.

Egg freezing

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{{^usCountry}} Despite changing lifestyles and personal choices, the biological clock remains unchanged. Dr Maree highlighted that egg quality and quantity are starting to decline at a more rapid rate compared to before, after 35. She recommends that if you’re not ready yet to have a baby, think about stopping your biological clock by freezing your eggs. The eggs you freeze now will be better than any that are left in a year’s time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite changing lifestyles and personal choices, the biological clock remains unchanged. Dr Maree highlighted that egg quality and quantity are starting to decline at a more rapid rate compared to before, after 35. She recommends that if you’re not ready yet to have a baby, think about stopping your biological clock by freezing your eggs. The eggs you freeze now will be better than any that are left in a year’s time. {{/usCountry}}

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The eggs you freeze now will be better than any that are left in a year’s time. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Facts over anecdote {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Facts over anecdote {{/usCountry}}

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From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone and many others, several celebrities have embraced motherhood after 35, creating the perception that late motherhood is now the norm. However, Dr Maree said, “Just because you know someone who had children naturally in their 40s doesn't mean it’s the norm.” The norm is that most women have more trouble conceiving as they get older, especially in their 40s. This is not fear-mongering; it’s just fact. So don’t let an anecdote dictate what you do, get investigated, and know what the chances are for you.

Get health checkups

Get those symptoms you have always ignored or been told were normal investigated. Irregular periods, heavy bleeding, and painful cycles. These can all point to conditions that can affect your fertility. Find out what the cause is now before it’s too late to do something about it.

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Get those symptoms you have always ignored or been told were normal investigated. (Unsplash)

The AMH myth

Don’t stop at a normal Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH). That only tells us about egg number, not quality. Egg quality becomes more important in your late 30s. That’s why you may have trouble conceiving even when your AMH is normal. Supplements can help here with improving your egg quality, and genetic testing of embryos become a real option to consider.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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