Thinking of having a baby between 35 and 40? Fertility specialist shares what women need to know
Increasingly, women are opting for motherhood after the age of 35. If you are one of those, here’s what you need to know.
Pregnancy after 35 has increasingly become the norm, driven by career priorities, later marriages, and evolving personal choices. Considering motherhood between 35 and 40 is normal, but it comes with its own challenges. Dr Maree Lee, Sydney Fertility Specialist, took to Instagram on May 26, 2026, to share the changes you should look forward to and steps you need to take for a smooth journey.
Also read | Gurgaon gynaecologist shares everyday lifestyle changes that may help boost fertility in women
TTC rule
According to Dr Maree Lee, the 12-month TTC rule does not apply to women planning pregnancy between 35 and 40. Most GPs will tell you to try for a full year before looking into things. That guideline was designed for women under 35. At your age, six months is enough. Do not let anyone make you wait twelve.
Egg freezing
Despite changing lifestyles and personal choices, the biological clock remains unchanged. Dr Maree highlighted that egg quality and quantity are starting to decline at a more rapid rate compared to before, after 35. She recommends that if you’re not ready yet to have a baby, think about stopping your biological clock by freezing your eggs. The eggs you freeze now will be better than any that are left in a year’s time.{{/usCountry}}
Despite changing lifestyles and personal choices, the biological clock remains unchanged. Dr Maree highlighted that egg quality and quantity are starting to decline at a more rapid rate compared to before, after 35. She recommends that if you’re not ready yet to have a baby, think about stopping your biological clock by freezing your eggs. The eggs you freeze now will be better than any that are left in a year’s time.{{/usCountry}}
Facts over anecdote{{/usCountry}}
Facts over anecdote{{/usCountry}}
From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone and many others, several celebrities have embraced motherhood after 35, creating the perception that late motherhood is now the norm. However, Dr Maree said, “Just because you know someone who had children naturally in their 40s doesn't mean it’s the norm.” The norm is that most women have more trouble conceiving as they get older, especially in their 40s. This is not fear-mongering; it’s just fact. So don’t let an anecdote dictate what you do, get investigated, and know what the chances are for you.
Get health checkups
Get those symptoms you have always ignored or been told were normal investigated. Irregular periods, heavy bleeding, and painful cycles. These can all point to conditions that can affect your fertility. Find out what the cause is now before it’s too late to do something about it.
The AMH myth
Don’t stop at a normal Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH). That only tells us about egg number, not quality. Egg quality becomes more important in your late 30s. That’s why you may have trouble conceiving even when your AMH is normal. Supplements can help here with improving your egg quality, and genetic testing of embryos become a real option to consider.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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