This is how Sanya Malhotra is 'prepping the back'

From kickboxing to pullups to strengthen the back muscles – Sanya Malhotra performed her gym routine in beast mode and gave us fresh fitness goals to conquer.
This is how Sanya Malhotra is 'prepping the back'(Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 02:01 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Sanya Malhotra never misses a day from the gym. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing snippets of her fitness journey on her Instagram profile. From yoga to high intensity workout routine to kickboxing – Sanya Malhotra can ace it all. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in several fitness routine and all of them are treats for sore eyes.

Sanya, on Thursday, brushed our midweek blues away with a short video of herself working on her back muscles. The video was originally shared by her fitness trainer Tridev Pandey on his Instagram stories, which was reshared by Sanya. In the video, Sanya can be seen working on her back with repeated pullups, with her back to the camera. Holding a gym rod above her head, Sanya can be seen slowly and steadily performing pullups. "Prepping the back," Tridev summed up his appreciation for Sanya's fitness routine and her dedication with these words.

In another video shared by Tridev a day back, Sanya can be seen engaging in a boxing fight with her fitness trainer. Dressed in a black jacket and a pair of wine-red gym shorts, Sanya can be seen being at her attacking mode and throwing repeated punches at the trainer, who can be seen defending himself. Take a look at the snippets of Sanya's fitness routines here:

Instagram story of Tridev Pandey. (Instagram/@tridevpandey)

Coming back to Sanya's pullup routine – beside strengthening the back muscles, it also helps in strengthening the arm and shoulder muscles. Pullups also help in improving the grip strength and the fitness level of the body. Kickboxing, on the other hand, helps in improving the coordination of the muscles and burning mega calories in a less time. It also helps in correcting the posture of the body and boosting energy. Kickboxing makes for an ideal cross-training workout routine as well.

