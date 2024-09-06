This morning, cycle the roads for these amazing benefits

Mornings are meant to be started slowly and fresh. Slow and steady mornings help us to prepare our body and mind for the upcoming rush of the rest of the day. A little bit of workout routine and a lot of family time with loved ones is recommended to have a happy and healthy start to the day. But what if we told you that you can peddle your way to good health, a good heart and a happy mind in the morning? Cycling is the answer, and we cannot emphasise how amazing a habit it is. Cycling is a very liberating exercise – you can literally go anywhere you want, all the time peddling to a healthy body and mind.(iStock)

Cycling is a very liberating exercise – you can literally go anywhere you want, all the time peddling to a healthy body and mind. Here are the amazing benefits of cycling in the morning that you should know about.

ALSO READ: World Bicycle Day 2023: Many benefits of cycling for your body and mind

Weight loss:

Cycling, especially when done at a high intensity, can help in shedding the extra body fat effectively. Strength training with regular cycling can help in increasing the metabolism and speeding up muscle building – this can help in burning calories even when we are at rest.

Strengthens legs:

Regular cycling helps in targeting the quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. It emphasises on lower body workout and helps in strengthening the leg muscles, while ensuring that the joints are not overstressed.

ALSO READ: World Bicycle Day 2023: How cycling benefits children with cerebral palsy

Lowers cholesterol levels:

Cycling on a regular basis can help in improving HDL – good cholesterol – levels and lower LDL – bad cholesterol – levels in the body, thereby enhancing heart health and lowering the risk of stroke and heart attack.

Boosts mental health:

Taking your cycle out every morning for a ride can help in alleviating symptoms of depression, stress and anxiety. It can help in boosting mood and make us feel better.

ALSO READ: Boost your overall health with cycling. Know its benefits from doctor

Positive start to the morning:

When we start our day with a healthy cycle ride, we get a sense of accomplishment. Cycling also helps in enhancing blood circulation and boosting energy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.