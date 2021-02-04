Throwing more weight on fitness!
With fitness taking the front seat, in the pandemic phase, new fitness regimes are garnering more traction among the gym freaks. Expanding beyond weight’s session, machine and aerobics many new regimes of functional, core building and resistance training like Crossfit, TRX (bands), kickboxing, kettlebell regimes, rehabilitation workouts and body weight exercises are the new exercising forms.
Talking about her regime actor-model Khushboo Kankan, a Lucknowite, said, “Today people are focussing more on creative activities than proper body building exercises. For me it’s a mix of 7-8 km run, martial arts, functional training, gymnastics, resistance bands and for muscle building I do weights. Most of the time I use my body weight for strength as this has lesser chance of injuries. But, I feel, the routine should be designed to suit the individual.”
Modern gyms are upgraded with new forms to offer more options to enthusiasts. “Strength and cardio are available in all gyms. For those looking for chiselled body do strength training but those looking for fitness need stamina and endurance training. There are lesser chances of injuries and the focus is on body weight exercise and building of core. Like the Crossfit regime, which we recently introduced, has a mix of weights and aerobic which mainly uses body weight during exercise,” said Sashwat Kesarwani of Fitness Habit Gym.
Flexibility of time is another factor people are working on. Anytime Fitness is a 24-hour gym but during pandemic they operate from 5 am to midnight. “Today patrons need a mix of things. With just weight, yoga and aerobic you can satisfy them so we are offering all possible modern techniques under a roof. Weights, high-intensity workouts, functional training it’s a mix of various things that works,” said Kushagra Bajpai.
Those who stayed away from gym are now getting attracted to new regimes. “People have started understanding that gyms are not just for body building. Whatever one does it builds immunity, will-power, stamina and core,” said Sajid Ahmed Qureshi, president, UP Body Building and Fitness Association.
