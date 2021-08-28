Tiger Shroff flexes ripped muscles and hits the gym on weekend in new video: Watch

The weekend is here, and for many of us it means indulging in a lazy and relaxed day. However, for Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff the hustle never ends. Today, the actor was seen flexing his ripped muscles and giving a glimpse of his weekend gym routine in a short Instagram video. And watching the clip is all the fitness motivation we needed today.

Tiger took to Instagram on Saturday, August 28, to post a video of himself working out at the gym with different types of equipment. He worked on his core strength, muscle training, and flexibility by doing various exercises.

To motivate his fans to sweat it out at the gym, Tiger posted the reel with the caption, "Rise and grind." He chose The Weeknd's Earned It from the film, Fifty Shades Of Grey for his video. Watch the video to see his exercise routine and get a powerful dose of workout inspiration.

The video begins with Tiger doing Pull-ups at the gym. As the scene shifts, he does a weight training exercise with a barbell, and in the end, practises boxing and flying kicks. Tiger wore a black sleeveless T-shirt, teamed with a pair of matching joggers for the workout routine.

Benefits:

A strength training exercise, Pull-ups work on the back muscles, arms and shoulders. It improves grip strength, overall body strength, fitness level, and physical health. It is an effective compound exercise as one uses all the muscles in their body to practice this routine.

Similarly, barbell exercises also utilise each muscle group in the body. It also maximises the upper body strength and reinforces hip flexion. As for flying kicks and boxing, Tiger Shroff's favourite acrobatic routine, both are full-body workouts that improve stamina, muscle tone, flexibility, balance and strength.

