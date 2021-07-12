Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff kicks off the week with energetic backflips, finds biggest cheerleader in mom Ayesha
Tiger Shroff on Monday shared a video on Instagram, exhibiting his mastery over back flips. A host of his industry colleagues Suniel Shetty, Wardha Khan Nadiadwala, Ronit Bose Roy to name praised him.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:29 PM IST

Actor Tiger Shroff kicked off his week on an extremely energetic note by posting a video of him on social media where he could be seen doing a double flip.

Sharing the boomerang video on his Instagram handle, the War actor wished his fans to have a 'flying' start to the week. In the caption, he wrote, "Hope u guys have a flying start to the week."

In the video, Tiger Shroff flawlessly performed back flips during his workout session. The action star, as usual, landed perfectly on his feet after pulling off the complex stunt.


He found his biggest cheerleader in his mom Ayesha Shroff, who in the comments wrote, "beeeeeauuuutiful," followed by several heart emojis.

Other celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Wardha Khan Nadiadwala, Ronit Bose Roy, and Atul Kasbekar, among others, also commented on the post.

On the film front, Tiger recently completed the first schedule of shooting for the sequel of his 2014 debut movie Heropanti.

Heropanti 2 is slated for release on December 3 this year. Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, Baaghi 3. The film's music will be composed by AR Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this, Tiger also has an interesting lineup of movies- Baaghi 4 and Ganpath co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.


