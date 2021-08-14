Before Independence Day, Tiger Shroff nails a flying salute on his song Vande Mataram

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has always been an inspiration for those willing to kickstart their fitness routine. The Heropanti star's Instagram account is full of his gym videos, where he shows off his flexibility, strength, and endurance by nailing flying kicks, high jumps, deadlifts, acrobatic stunts, and more. Before India's 75th Independence Day celebrations, the actor showed off his acrobatic skills by nailing a flying salute in a new video.

Tiger shared the reel with his new song Vande Mataram and wrote in the caption, "I am watching and liking whatever reel you guys are making on Vande Mataram." He can be seen nailing a full-flip while doing a mid-air salute in the video.

The stunt video begins with Tiger running from one end of the gym to gain momentum for jumping high in the air. As he jumps, the actor salutes mid-air and then completes a full flip to land perfectly on the ground again.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff flaunts jaw-dropping deadlift skills and we are inspired to hit gym

Tiger Shroff's stunt video instantly went viral online and garnered more than 4 lakh likes. Many Bollywood celebrities took to the comments section to praise the actor. See some of the reactions here:

Tiger Shroff comments.

Tiger's new song Vande Mataram is a reprised version of the patriotic song Vande Mataram. He released the music video on Tuesday. Presented by Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music, Vande Mataram is directed by Remo D'souza and composed by Vishal Mishra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will next be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, Baaghi 3. The film's music will be composed by AR Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob. The actor also has Baaghi 4 and Ganpath co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON