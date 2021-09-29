Tiger Shroff’s gymnastics video will motivate you to get up and workout

When not playing characters for the big screen or making his audience groove to his swanky dance moves, Tiger Shroff is usually spotted in his favourite place – gym. The actor loves to take his fitness routines seriously and that shows on him. Tiger keeps sharing snippets of his workout routines on his Instagram profile and tries to motivate his fans and friends to take their exercises seriously. But the actor is known for performing high intensity workout routines, not meant for the feeble-hearted. Tiger, on Tuesday, shared a sneak peak from his London diaries where he performed a routine for his Instagram family.

In the video shared on his Instagram stories, Tiger can be seen walking on a yoga mat with the sprawling greenery surrounding him. In front of him, a man can be seen perched up on the shoulders of another man. They can be seen holding a water bottle. In the later part of the video, Tiger jumps up, circles his body and kicks the water bottle out of his partner’s hand.

He shared the video with a poll asking for his Instagram family’s opinion if he can go higher or not. Clearly he killed it.

Check out Tiger Shroff in action:

Tiger Shroff's Instagram story. (Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff)

The actor, who is currently in London, keeps sharing snippets from his workout diaries on his Instagram profile. A few days back, he shared a video of himself jumping high up and circling his body and coming down. “What an unbelievable day it is and was,” Tiger wrote in the caption.

In another video, he can be seen performing another gymnastic routine on an off day in London.

Benefits of gymnastics are many. They help in improving the immunity of the body, which further prevents diseases. Gymnastics also help to develop concentration, discipline and the balance of the body. It helps in the flexibility of the muscles as well.

Needless to say, Tiger Shroff is giving us major fitness FOMO with these videos.

