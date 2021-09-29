Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Tiger Shroff’s gymnastics video will motivate you to get up and workout
health

Tiger Shroff’s gymnastics video will motivate you to get up and workout

We are taking fitness inspiration from Tiger Shroff. We suggest, you do the same
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Tiger Shroff’s gymnastics video will motivate you to get up and workout(Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff)

When not playing characters for the big screen or making his audience groove to his swanky dance moves, Tiger Shroff is usually spotted in his favourite place – gym. The actor loves to take his fitness routines seriously and that shows on him. Tiger keeps sharing snippets of his workout routines on his Instagram profile and tries to motivate his fans and friends to take their exercises seriously. But the actor is known for performing high intensity workout routines, not meant for the feeble-hearted. Tiger, on Tuesday, shared a sneak peak from his London diaries where he performed a routine for his Instagram family.

In the video shared on his Instagram stories, Tiger can be seen walking on a yoga mat with the sprawling greenery surrounding him. In front of him, a man can be seen perched up on the shoulders of another man. They can be seen holding a water bottle. In the later part of the video, Tiger jumps up, circles his body and kicks the water bottle out of his partner’s hand.

He shared the video with a poll asking for his Instagram family’s opinion if he can go higher or not. Clearly he killed it.

Check out Tiger Shroff in action:

Tiger Shroff's Instagram story. (Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff)
RELATED STORIES

The actor, who is currently in London, keeps sharing snippets from his workout diaries on his Instagram profile. A few days back, he shared a video of himself jumping high up and circling his body and coming down. “What an unbelievable day it is and was,” Tiger wrote in the caption.

In another video, he can be seen performing another gymnastic routine on an off day in London.

Benefits of gymnastics are many. They help in improving the immunity of the body, which further prevents diseases. Gymnastics also help to develop concentration, discipline and the balance of the body. It helps in the flexibility of the muscles as well.

Needless to say, Tiger Shroff is giving us major fitness FOMO with these videos.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger shroff fitness gymnastics exercises
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vajrasana post meal to buttermilk with lunch: Easy tips to boost your digestion

7

Photos: Mira Rajput stuns in thigh-high slit royal blue maxi dress

ECG from home to 3D printed heart valve: The digital evolution of cardiac care

Balancing emotions for mental health
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP