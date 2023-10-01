In today’s world, stress is a normal part of life but it is important to manage stress to keep our heart healthy as chronic stress has a major impact on our heart health and while high blood pressure can increase the workload of the heart leading to damage to the arteries, inflammation can cause atherosclerosis, which can lead to heart attacks. Excessive stress can lead to unhealthy habits which can directly damage the heart or stress can also affect your heart’s rhythm, causing arrhythmia. Tips to manage stress for a healthy heart (Photo by Aziz Acharki on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Srikanth HS, Assistant Chief Medical Officer at Jindal Naturecure Institute, encouraged to stress less and live more by considering these strategies -

Physical Activity: Regular exercise releases mood-enhancing endorphins and lowers blood pressure. Healthy Diet: Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and proteins, and avoid excessive caffeine and processed foods. Adequate Sleep: Prioritise quality sleep to reduce stress and support heart health. Relaxation Techniques: Practice deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to calm your mind. Social Connections: Maintain strong relationships for emotional support. Time Management: Organise tasks, set priorities, and don't overextend yourself. Seek Professional Help: If chronic stress persists, consult a mental health professional.

Adding to the list of tips, Dr Abhinit Gupta, Senior Consultant Cardiologist at Regency Hospital, suggested -

1. Recognise Stressors: Identifying the sources of stress in your life is the first step. Health experts often recommend keeping a stress journal to pinpoint specific triggers.

2. Regular Exercise: Engaging in regular physical activity is essential for reducing stress and promoting heart health. Exercise releases endorphins, which are natural mood elevators.

3. Balanced Diet: A well-balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is crucial. Certain nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce stress and inflammation.

4. Adequate Sleep: Prioritise getting enough quality sleep. Lack of sleep can contribute to stress and increase the risk of heart problems.

5. Stress Management Techniques: Encourage relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, yoga, and progressive muscle relaxation. These practices can help reduce the physiological response to stress.

6. Social Support: Maintaining a strong support system is vital. Connecting with friends and loved ones can provide emotional support during stressful times.

7. Time Management: Health experts often advise individuals to manage their time effectively. Prioritising tasks and setting realistic goals can reduce the feeling of being overwhelmed.

8. Limiting Caffeine and Alcohol: Excessive caffeine and alcohol consumption can exacerbate stress and negatively affect heart health. Moderation is key.

9. Professional Help: If stress becomes overwhelming or chronic, seeking help from a therapist, counselor, or psychologist can be beneficial.

10. Regular Check-Ups: Routine medical check-ups are essential for monitoring heart health. Stress can contribute to conditions like hypertension, so early detection is crucial.

To sum up, stress management is the key to heart health. By embracing a healthy lifestyle and practicing stress management, you can lower your risk of developing heart disease and improve your overall health. So stress less, live longer and your heart will thank you.

