Monsoon not only brings respite from the heat but even invites a plethora of health problems where apart from skin and eye infections, gastrointestinal problems and joint pain, cough, cold, fever or even serious infections conditions such as Hepatitis E can steal one’s peace of mind. Hepatitis E can be described as a viral infection leading to liver damage and inflammation.

Tips to protect from Hepatitis E during monsoon (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Did you know the Hepatitis E virus gets transmitted via the consumption of feces-contaminated water or food and impacts one’s overall well-being? It is a known fact that monsoons can cause water contamination, especially in places such as water in supply lines and storage tanks, leading to the surge in Hepatitis E cases but one should not panic as this infection can be managed with the help of appropriate medical attention.

Symptoms:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ameet Mandot, Head-Dept of Hepatology and Liver ICU at Global Hospital in Mumbai, highlighted, “These are some of the symptoms of hepatitis E: Poor appetite, yellow skin and eyes, fever, joint pain, abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, and tiredness. Hepatitis E is known as a silent killer and needs timely intervention. Do not delay treatment once you notice the symptoms.”

Treatment:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Ameet Mandot suggested, “Your treating doctor will be the right person to decide about the line of treatment for you. One should avoid self-medication as it can be risky for him/her. Do not wait till the symptoms reach the advanced stage. It is better to stay alert when it comes to your health.”

Prevention tips:

Talking about the preventive measures for hepatitis E, Dr Ameet Mandot said, “Since you all know that Hepatitis is a food and water-borne disease with the fecal-oral route being the primary route of transmission, one will need to follow proper sanitation, personal hygiene and drink clean water. Do not eat raw food and vegetables such as salad and juices. It is a strict no-no to buy food from street vendors which is kept in the open. Also, do not eat pre-cut fruits as there can again be chances of infection.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He advised, “One should wash hands properly after visiting the loo, before cooking or eating, or after touching any surface. Not only this, open defecation must be stopped so that water sources aren’t impacted. It is imperative to drink only boiled water. Hepatitis E is harmful for pregnant women or those with weak immune systems including children, the elderly or ones who are sick.”