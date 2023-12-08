Winters are here and most of us will soon be heading out in the verandah or roof to do or daily chores, using the sun exposure to synthesize vitamin D, which helps calcium absorption for stronger and healthier bones but the delicate nature of our skin necessitates consistent protection from the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays emitted by the sun as exposure to the UV radiation without protection can harm the skin, eyes and immune system while cancer may potentially result from it. According to health experts, it is worth noting that a significant portion of non-melanoma skin cancers can be attributed to inadequate protection from the sun during childhood and adolescence.

Tips to protect skin from UV damage

Tips to protect skin from UV damage: Best skincare routine for young adults

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hemangi Dhir, Founder and CEO of Botnal, asserted, “Sunscreen is absolutely non-negotiable and should be used every day. I recommend choosing a broad spectrum sunscreen that helps with you both UVA and UVB protection.”

Saumya Agarwal, Chief Strategy Officer at Aveil, elaborated, “Protection from harmful UV rays is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Using sunscreens with broad-spectrum protection ingredients such as Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide can shield against UVA, UVB, and even Infrared rays. Ensure that the products are non-greasy and lightweight to avoid a white cast, making them suitable for all skin types.”

Best skin care routine for young adults

According to Hemangi Dhir, skincare routines for every age should be minimal whilst focusing on ingredients that are beneficial. She suggested, “For young adults, a beginners routine would include face wash, moisturiser and sunscreen in the morning and face wash and a moisturiser at night.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Saumya Agarwal advised, “For young adults, it's vital to prioritise sun protection, hydration and gentle exfoliation. Kick-start your day with a sunscreen containing ingredients like Titanium Dioxide. Follow it up with a Vitamin C Serum enriched with antioxidants and moisturizing properties. Incorporate ingredients like Niacinamide and Glycolic Acid to maintain radiant skin and address early signs of ageing.”

