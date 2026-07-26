Too busy to cook? Nutritionist shares 5 smart tips to eat healthy without spending hours

In today’s fast-paced world, balancing a life that prioritises health is often the most tedious task. While keeping up with the world, navigating life, managing work, family, kids, and personal priorities, health often takes a back seat. Amidst the chaos, it’s very difficult to figure out when to cook, so more and more people depend on takeaways or outside food, which impacts their health.

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Emily English, a social media content creator and nutritionist, took to Instagram on May 7, 2026, to share practical tips for balancing your meals without spending hours in the kitchen. Here are the tips she suggests:

​Also read | Clinical nutritionist reveals simple yet effective ways to reduce belly fat without crash dieting or extreme workouts

1. Cook once, eat twice

The best use of time in the kitchen is making something that pays you back later. Even if it is just one extra portion, in the future you will be very grateful. Options like pulses, rajma, chole, and some of the protein-rich foods you can consider cooking once and enjoying them twice.

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The best use of time in the kitchen is making something that pays you back later.

2. Upgrade what you already eat

{{^usCountry}} Healthy eating does not have to mean changing your whole life. Start with what you already love, then make it work harder: add protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Healthy eating is all about balancing the right amount of nutrition, rather than adding fancy ingredients. Don’t fall for the trap. 3. Know your pinch points {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Healthy eating does not have to mean changing your whole life. Start with what you already love, then make it work harder: add protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Healthy eating is all about balancing the right amount of nutrition, rather than adding fancy ingredients. Don’t fall for the trap. 3. Know your pinch points {{/usCountry}}

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We all have loopholes throughout our week. Look at your week and spot the moments where you are most likely to skip a meal, grab something random or feel too tired to cook. That is where you need a plan.

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4. Let convenience help you

Convenience is not the enemy. Pre-cooked chicken, tinned fish, beans, microwave grains, frozen pre-chopped veg can all build a balanced meal quickly. You can stuff your refrigerator with such pre-cooked options that reduce cooking time.

Pre-cooked chicken, tinned fish, beans, microwave grains, frozen pre-chopped veg can all build a balanced meal quickly.

5. Have a few ‘no-brainer’ meals

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Chaotic weeks are not the time to reinvent dinner. Keep a few reliable meals on repeat so eating well feels easy, not like another decision you have to make. You can consider options like sandwiches, wraps, fried rice, and rolls on days when cooking elaborate meals feels like a task.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.