Tried and Tested: This Ganesh Chaturthi, try my healthy modak recipe made with A2 Gir cow ghee, honey, and saffron

The air buzzes with excitement, and between the bright decorations and cheerful gatherings, we look forward to the tasty treats served during Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 14. I decided to celebrate tradition by trying healthier options. As a lifelong modak fan, I wanted to create a delicious, nutritious version. Here is my new recipe: healthy modaks made with Bharat Vedica's A2 Gir cow ghee, honey, and saffron.

Why healthy modaks?

What is the best prasadam for Ganesh Chaturthi? (Ridhi Dhall/ridhi,rajput)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



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With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



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I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Many traditional modaks use refined sugars and flours, which can make health-conscious people feel guilty for enjoying them. This year, I wanted to create a treat that combines the indulgence of traditional modaks with healthier options. After some testing, I developed a recipe that replaces the usual unhealthy ingredients with naturally sweet alternatives. A key part of this recipe is Bharat Vedica's A2 Gir cow ghee, known for health benefits like better digestion and improved nutrient absorption.

Ingredients

To make 10 healthy and delicious modaks, we will need:

Dates (fresh) – 100g

Almonds – 25g

Cashew nuts – 25g

Walnuts – 25g

Raisins – 25g

Dry coconut – 25g

Poppy seeds – 7.5g

Bharat Vedica A2 Gir cow ghee – just under 1 tablespoon (approximately 14g)

Bharat Vedica honey – to taste

Bharat Vedica saffron – a pinch

Why these ingredients?

Dates: Natural sweeteners are rich in vitamins and minerals, making them a healthier choice than sugar. Nuts: Almonds, cashews, and walnuts are packed with healthy fats and proteins. They add a nice crunch that enhances the texture of your modaks. Dry coconut adds flavor and provides fiber and healthy fats. Poppy seeds: These small seeds are rich in essential minerals. They not only provide nutrition but also add a unique taste. A2 Gir cow ghee: It has a rich, buttery taste and provides butyrate, which can help improve gut health. Honey: A natural sweetener adds flavor and richness. It is a great alternative to processed sugars. Saffron: This spice not only enhances flavor but also offers health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants and can help boost your mood.

Tried and Tested: Enjoy a healthy modak recipe this Ganesh Chaturthi!

Method

Making these healthy modaks is easier than you think. Follow this step-by-step guide:

Roasting the nuts: In a small pan, roast the almonds, cashews, and walnuts separately in 2-3 grams of A2 ghee until they smell good. Then, crush them into smaller pieces for a nice crunch. Making date paste: Remove the pits from the fresh dates. Blend the dates until they are smooth. This mixture will be the base for your sweet filling. Combining ingredients: In a mixing bowl, mix the crushed nuts, dry coconut, and date paste. The mixture should feel like dough. If it is too dry, add a little ghee to help it stick together. Molding the modaks: Lightly grease your hands with ghee. Take a small piece of the dough and shape it into a modak. Make sure it is compact so it keeps its shape. Garnishing: Roll them in poppy seeds for a nice finish and extra texture. Chilling: You can enjoy these modaks fresh. However, if you chill them in the refrigerator for a couple of hours, their flavors improve.

Nutritional value

What I really enjoy about these modaks, besides their taste, is their nutritional value, shared by Nutritionist Avni Kaul:

Calories per piece: 94 kcal

Protein: 1.9g

Carbohydrates: 7g

Fats: 6.4g

These modaks contain no added sugar, making them safe for people with diabetes while offering a good balance of taste and health. Bharat Vedica's A2 Gir cow ghee, honey, and saffron create a delicious treat. This combination helps connect people, nourishes the body, and celebrates the festival spirit.

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