Try these 5 home remedies that may actually help ease seasonal congestion

Step outside in May, and it’s blazing hot, step into the office, and the AC is freezing, then by evening, there’s dust in the air and maybe even an unexpected shower. This kind of weather confusion is common across Indian cities and often brings seasonal congestion, throat irritation, blocked sinuses, or that heavy “coming-down-with-something” feeling. In Ayurveda, this period is known as Grishma Ritu - the peak summer season, when heat, dryness, and fluid loss can gradually lower the body’s strength. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sachin Anand , Co- Founder of Amma Living, shared home remedies that ease congestion.

Home remedies to treat seasonal congestion.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | How to get rid of a sinus infection? Try these amazing home remedies

1. Shikanji

Take fresh lemon water with roasted jeera, black salt, and room-temperature water. Sachin said, “It helps replenish fluids and electrolytes lost through sweating, supports hydration, reduces fatigue, and may aid digestion after heat exposure or long hours in AC environments.” Avoid excess sugar and ice and if symptoms persist, ongoing fatigue or throat irritation should be evaluated.

2. Chaas (Buttermilk)

Take fresh chaas blended with roasted jeera, mint, coriander, and a pinch of salt. According to Sachin, it supports hydration, digestion, and helps cool the body naturally during hot months. It can also feel light and refreshing when the appetite is low in summer. He advises this to be best taken fresh and not ice-cold. If symptoms persist, if bloating, loose motions, or congestion worsens, consult a doctor.

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It supports hydration, digestion, and helps cool the body naturally during hot months. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Take roasted gram flour mixed with water, jeera, and light seasoning. It provides steady energy, supports hydration, helps with summer fatigue, and keeps you fuller for longer. A practical option during hot days when heavy meals feel unappealing. However, it is best taken fresh and in moderate quantities. If symptoms persist, ongoing digestive discomfort should be evaluated by a doctor. 4. Kokum {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take roasted gram flour mixed with water, jeera, and light seasoning. It provides steady energy, supports hydration, helps with summer fatigue, and keeps you fuller for longer. A practical option during hot days when heavy meals feel unappealing. However, it is best taken fresh and in moderate quantities. If symptoms persist, ongoing digestive discomfort should be evaluated by a doctor. 4. Kokum {{/usCountry}}

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Kokum drink is prepared with mint and fennel. It is cooling and refreshing, often used to support comfort during heat exposure. It may help with acidity, sluggish appetite, and that overheated feeling common in peak summer. Sachin advises making this drink at home or consuming low-sugar versions. If acidity or stomach pain persists, it requires medical review.

A light warm infusion with ingredients like ginger, tulsi, cinnamon, mulethi, or black pepper. (Unsplash)

5. Warm kadha or herbal infusion

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A light warm infusion with ingredients like ginger, tulsi, cinnamon, mulethi, or black pepper. It supports throat comfort, helps ease mild seasonal congestion, and offers warmth when dust, humidity, or sudden weather changes trigger irritation. Warm fluids may also feel soothing for blocked sinuses. Sachin recommends keeping it mild in peak summer. If cough, fever, or breathing discomfort continue, consult a doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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