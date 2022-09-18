How to get rid of a sinus infection? Try these amazing home remedies

Sinus infection happens when too much mucus accumulates in the sinuses, creating an environment that is damp and stagnant and ideal for viruses, bacteria, or fungi to proliferate. The discomfort and pressure in your face, whether you have a single sinus infection or chronic sinusitis, are enough to make you go for some medicine. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) cautions against taking unnecessary antibiotics as most sinus problems are caused by viruses, which antibiotics don’t treat and even those brought on by bacteria don’t usually improve any faster with antibiotics, the agency says. In ancient times, when there were hardly any advanced technologies, homemade remedies made from natural extracts or medicinal plants were the only source to heal all conditions and diseases therefore, home remedies are always a safer option to try. (Also read: Don’t let sinus become the pain in your nose. Try these 4 yoga poses for instant relief )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Charmi Jigar, Head Nutritionist with Luke Coutinho, shared effective home remedies to get rid of sinus infection.

1. Steaming

Steaming helps in sinus infection because as a person breathes it in, it moistens their sinus passages. Take hot water and steam 3-4 times a day by adding cabbage leaves and 1 tsp carrom seeds.

2. Herbal sinus concoction (1-2 times daily )

Take 200 ml water, add 1 tsp of Turmeric, a dash of cayenne pepper, 1-2 peppercorns and 3-4 crushed garlic. Boil the water, reduce to half and strain it then add 1 tsp raw unpasteurized honey (optional). It helps in providing relief to sinus infections.

3. Application of lep (paste)

Make a paste made of equal proportion (1 tsp each) of dry ginger powder, turmeric powder and ambehalad (mango ginger powder). Warm it on the flame - Once warm, turn off the flame. Apply over the forehead and nose before bedtime and wash it off in the morning. (Burning sensation indicates remedy is working well. You can apply as per your tolerance limit).

4. Having warm liquids

Drinking warm liquids such as soups or vegetable juices helps in the sinus as they break down the stuffiness and mucus in your nasal cavities. The hot broth promotes the flow of mucus, as well as helps with hydration.

5. Peppermint tea

It has a tingling, revitalising flavour that could aid in gently clearing blocked sinuses. This tea contains the potent anti-inflammatory compound menthol, which helps to lessen the swelling of blood vessels that produce congestion in your nose. The antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory qualities of peppermint tea aid in the treatment of allergies, colds and sinus infections.

