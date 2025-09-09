Pediatric gastroenterologist explains pancreatitis in children: Is persistent stomach pain after meals a red flag?

Some of the common reasons why children complain of stomach pain are indgestion, gas, or reaction to something that they ate. But if the pain is consistent after having a meal, it is essential for parents to consider pancreatic problems. Pancreatitis is a cause of persistent abdominal pain in children.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sufla Saxena, HOD, paediatrics and paediatric gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi said, "The pancreas, a small but important organ that helps in digestion and regulates blood sugar levels. Pancreatitis is the pancreatic inflammation that is becoming more common as a cause of persistent abdominal pain in children."

What is pancreatitis?

“Pancreatitis is inflammation in the pancreas, which causes swelling and pain. People with pancreatitis might feel stomach pain that spreads to the back. The pancreas produces enzymes to help in the digestion of food as well as hormones such as insulin, which regulate blood sugar. When the pancreas is inflamed or not working properly, food may not be digested properly, resulting in pain, bloating, and nutritional deficiencies,” the doctor explained.

Sharing the three types of pancreatitis that can affect children, Dr Sufla Saxena added, "The most common type of pancreatitis is acute, which is usually reversible. Second is acute recurrent pancreatitis, which is referred to as periodic episodes following recovery from an initial illness. Chronic pancreatitis, on the other hand, is characterised by persistent inflammation that can linger for months or years, frequently leading to long-term problems."

What causes pancreatitis in children?

Pancreatitis in children can develop for a variety of reasons. The gastroenterologist shared that acute pancreatitis can be linked with stomach injuries, viral infections, gallstones, medicines, or metabolic problems, while the actual cause is often unknown. “Chronic pancreatitis, on the other hand, commonly occurs due to genetic diseases such as cystic fibrosis, pancreatic structural defects, or autoimmune disorders,” she said.

Warning signs to look for:

Severe or recurring stomach pain after every meal

Nausea and vomiting

Fast heart rate

Pain moving towards the back

Unexplained weight loss

Poor appetite

Deficiency of certain vitamins

Fatty stools

How pancreatitis in children can be treated?

"The treatment of acute pancreatitis depends on the origin and severity of the child's condition. Some mild pancreatitis conditions can be treated at home with medications, while severe cases may require hospitalization. If the child's pancreatitis is caused by a gallstone or obstruction, surgery may be necessary. Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) is used to remove stones or treat blockages," said Sufla Saxena.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.