Trying oil pulling, detox teas, or DIY panchakarma? An Ayurvedic doctor explains wellness trends to be cautious about

If your social media feeds are full of morning routines featuring 20-minute coconut oil swishing, daily detox teas, or extreme green juices, you are not alone. Instagram and TikTok have effectively turned centuries-old holistic medical systems into 15-second "quick-fix" life hacks. The catch? Ayurveda is not a one-size-fits-all trend. It is a deeply personalised system built on individual constitutions. When you strip these practices of their context, they stop working—and in some cases, they do more harm than good. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suneera Bagga, Senior Ayurvedic Doctor at Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital, shared wellness trends you should be cautious about.

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1. Swishing coconut oil aggressively for 20 minutes (Oil pulling)

Trend: Swishing cold-pressed coconut oil vigorously for a full 20 minutes every morning to whiten teeth and “flush toxins.”

Reality: Dr Suneera highlighted that classical Ayurveda makes a clear distinction between Gandusha (holding warm oil still in the mouth) and Kavala (gentle swishing for a few minutes). Swishing forcefully for 20 minutes strains your jaw muscles and can trigger TMJ pain. Furthermore, coconut oil has a cooling energy (Virya) that can build up excess mucus (Kapha). Warm sesame oil is traditionally the go-to for most people.

2. Chugging daily detox teas and laxative brews

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{{^usCountry}} Trend: Drinking daily herbal teas packed with senna, triphala, or aggressive laxative herbs to flatten your stomach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trend: Drinking daily herbal teas packed with senna, triphala, or aggressive laxative herbs to flatten your stomach. {{/usCountry}}

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Reality: “Relying on harsh laxative herbs every day disrupts your natural bowel function and weakens your digestive fire (Agni). Instead of detoxing your body, it makes your gut dependent on external triggers to eliminate waste normally,” explained Dr Suneera.

Relying on harsh laxative herbs every day disrupts your natural bowel function and weakens your digestive fire.

3. Attempting DIY panchakarma cleanses at home

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Trend: Following online guides to do multi-day home cleanses, drinking large quantities of plain ghee, fasting intensely, or doing home enemas.

Reality: Dr Suneera highlighted that Panchakarma is a high-level clinical protocol that requires pre-treatment preparation, custom herbal dosing, and continuous supervision by an Ayurvedic physician. Attempting this alone can drive deep-seated toxins (Ama) into your bloodstream, cause severe nutrient depletion, and disrupt your nervous system.

4. Forced gulping of water or cold drinks first thing in the morning

Trend: Forcing yourself to drink liters of water or iced smoothies right after waking up to kickstart digestion and flush toxins.

Reality: Forcing water into your system when you aren't actually thirsty can overload your stomach and dull your digestive fire (Agni). In Ayurveda, water should be consumed when you are genuinely thirsty. Drink according to your body's signal, whether you prefer warm water or normal room-temperature water, rather than downing excessive liquids just to follow a rigid morning routine.

5. Excessive dry brushing (garshana) on sensitive skin

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Trend: Scrubbing dry skin twice daily with stiff-bristled brushes to clear lymph nodes and smooth out cellulite.

Reality: Garshana was traditionally performed using raw silk gloves and targeted specifically toward people with high Kapha (heavy/fluid-retentive) constitutions. Scrubbing dry, sensitive, or Vata-dominant skin with rough bristles strips your natural oil barrier, inflames the skin, and worsens conditions like eczema.

6. Popping turmeric and ashwagandha extracts like multivitamins

Trend: Taking high-dose, isolated turmeric (curcumin) or ashwagandha pills every morning as a blanket health supplement.

Reality: Herbs are targeted medicines, not daily vitamins. High-potency turmeric is intensely heating and can trigger acid reflux or excess heat (Pitta). Meanwhile, heavy adaptogens like ashwagandha can be difficult to digest if your metabolic rate is slow, leading to sluggishness.

7. Dumping cold ghee into iced coffee or smoothies

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Trend: Adding big spoonfuls of unheated ghee directly into cold beverages or iced coffee for quick fat-burning energy.

Raw or cold fats are extremely difficult for the human digestive system to break down.

Reality: Raw or cold fats are extremely difficult for the human digestive system to break down. To actually absorb the health benefits of ghee, it needs to be warm and cooked with digestive spices like cardamom, ginger, or black pepper; otherwise, it simply clogs your digestive channels (Srotas).

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.