Doctor shares 5 science-backed benefits of including traditional Indian herb tulsi in your diet: Immunity to sleep

Tulsi is considered a sacred plant in Hinduism, often worshipped and grown in homes and temples. But the versatile and culturally significant herb also offers various health benefits. Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared an Instagram post on April 24 in which he listed '5 research-backed benefits of holy basil or tulsi'.

He said: “Ever wonder why holy basil is praised as a calming, restorative herb? Though it’s not a one-stop cure-all, studies suggest it may support several aspects of health.”

Dr Sood shared the ‘5 key benefits of tulsi’:

1. May lower stress and cortisol

As an adaptogen, tulsi helps the body handle stress. In a placebo-controlled study, participants taking holy basil had lower cortisol (the stress hormone) and slept better over eight weeks. They also showed more stable heart rate and blood pressure under stress.

2. Potentially balances blood sugar

Holy basil might help the body use insulin more effectively, which can aid in lowering fasting and post-meal blood sugar levels. It may also slow down how quickly carbs are absorbed.

3. Supports heart health

Packed with antioxidants like eugenol and ursolic acid, holy basil can protect blood vessels. Research shows it may reduce total, LDL, and VLDL cholesterol, especially in those with metabolic concerns. Its anti-inflammatory action is an added bonus for heart health.

4. Boosts immunity and fights inflammation

Tulsi contains compounds that help regulate the immune system and lower inflammatory markers. Traditionally, it’s been used to support respiratory health, and some early data suggests benefits for asthma and oral inflammation.

5. Enhances mental clarity and sleep

In the same cortisol study, participants noticed improved mental focus and fewer sleep disturbances. Many reported more restful nights compared to those on a placebo.

He added, “Safety note: If you’re pregnant, trying to conceive, or taking medications, check with your healthcare provider before using holy basil.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.