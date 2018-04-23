6 herbs you need to grow in your garden to stay healthy

Ayurveda texts and modern research says that herbs contain compounds that have beneficial health properties which can protect from lifestyle disorders. Dr Shruthi M Hegde, Ayurveda expert, The Himalaya Drug Company, suggests incorporating the following herbs in your diet to practice preventive wellness and take a concrete step towards maintaining good health:

Tulsi: Popularly known as “the queen of herbs”, it has compounds which are anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial. Tulsi helps modulate healthy immune response and supports early recovery from respiratory conditions. Use it to get relief from cough and cold, especially during seasonal changes, when your body is prone to respiratory ailments.

Ashvagandha: This herb contains rejuvenating properties, and being an adaptogen, helps cope with stress, reduces harmful effects of long-term stress on the body, and promotes healthy sleep. This makes it particularly useful in our stressful lives, where good work-life balance is often difficult to maintain.

Triphala: It’s difficult to always consume healthy and hygienically prepared food in our hectic lifestyle, making digestive issues a common problem. Triphala helps promote overall digestive wellness in a number of ways. It acts as an effective colon cleanser, regularises bowel movements, and aids healthy digestion.

Neem: It helps fight acne by inhibiting the bacteria that causes acne growth. The herb helps promote skin wellness, which becomes even more important during summer, when the skin is prone to acne breakouts and inflammation. It helps rejuvenate your skin, and prevents recurrence of acne and blemishes.

Haridra: This herb contains beneficial inflammation-relieving properties. It boosts cell health through its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, helping improve overall health.

Guduchi: This herb supports the immune system and helps fight infections by increasing the effectiveness of disease-fighting white blood cells. Including this herb in your daily diet will help increase your body’s resistance to stress and illness.

