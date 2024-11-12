Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance, rituals and all you need to know

Tulsi Vivah is a significant Hindu ritual celebrating the divine union of the Tulsi plant (a holy basil) and Lord Shaligram (a form of Lord Vishnu). This ritual is performed on the Dwadashi tithi, the 12th day of the lunar month, typically falling in October or November. Tulsi Vivah not only holds deep religious importance but also marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season, which pauses during the Chaturmas—the four months when Lord Vishnu is believed to be in deep slumber. From date to muhurat, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja and vrat time, significance, rituals ) Tulsi Vivah honours the bond between the Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu. (Freepik)

Tulsi Vivah 2024 date and muhurat

This year, the significant festival of Tulsi Vivah will be observed on Wednesday, November 13. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Dwadashi Tithi begins - 4:04 PM on November 12, 2024

Dwadashi Tithi ends - 1:01 PM on November 13, 2024

Tulsi Vivah 2024 history

The story of Tulsi Vivah centres on Vrinda, a devoted wife of the demon king Jalandhar. Although Jalandhar was evil, Vrinda's purity and faith protected him from defeat. Feeling threatened by his power, the gods sought Lord Vishnu's help. Vishnu took Jalandhar's form to deceive Vrinda, causing her to unknowingly break her chastity. As a result, Jalandhar was defeated by Lord Shiva.

When Vrinda discovered the deception, she cursed Vishnu to become the black Shaligram stone. To honour her purity, Vishnu blessed her to be reborn as the sacred Tulsi plant, promising to marry her annually in this form. Thus, Tulsi Vivah is celebrated each year as the union of Lord Vishnu (in his Shaligram form) and the Tulsi plant.

Tulsi Vivah 2024 rituals

On the morning of Tulsi Vivah, devotees begin preparations with a ritual bath. They decorate their puja spaces, placing the Tulsi plant beside Lord Shaligram. Tulsi is dressed as a bride, adorned in a saree or dupatta, while Shaligram represents the groom. A priest performs the wedding rituals, and devotees observe a fast until the evening, preparing bhog (offering) items for the ceremony. After the puja, the bhog is shared among all present as prasad.

Tulsi Vivah 2024 significance

Tulsi Vivah holds special significance in Hindu culture as it symbolizes the divine union of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, represented by the sacred Tulsi plant. This ritual highlights the belief that the virtuous and righteous are always protected by the divine. Celebrated the day after Devuthani Ekadashi, Tulsi Vivah also marks the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the auspicious wedding season. Couples and those seeking marriage often perform this ritual to receive blessings for a joyful and prosperous married life.