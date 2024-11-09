Avoid back pain woes this wedding season with these doctor-approved tips

People often overlook their health during the festive and wedding season, engaging in strenuous activities like lifting heavy objects, hunching over for long periods, extensive kitchen prep and travelling. Post the celebrations, these actions can lead to excruciating back pain. Top tips to avoid the back blues this wedding season. (Pixabay)

Furthermore, this intense back pain can interfere with your daily routine while stealing your peace of mind. To help prevent discomfort, we have a few experts on board to share essential tips to incorporate into your wedding season routine.

Celebrating in comfort:

Along with enthusiasm and joy, the wedding season increases the risk of immense back pain. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhay Chhallani, orthopedic surgeon at Seawoods and Vashi, Navi Mumbai, shared, “Right from lifting heavy boxes of decoration and spending hours of cooking and prepping ingredients in the kitchen, to hunching over to wrap gifts for your loved ones can negatively impact your back while causing discomfort."

He added, “As the excitement and vibe sets in, people tend to overlook their posture and strain their back. Experiencing intense back pain while others are enjoying it can spoil your mood. Back pain can give you a tough time, so you will find it challenging to do your daily chores with ease. Amidst all the festivities, people are advised to take utmost care of their health, especially their back, to ensure a joyful and stress-free experience.”

Include light exercises and reduce the sitting time to avoid chronic back pain.(Unsplash)

Wedding seasons are equivalent to spending hours decorating your entire house, and this can be a tiring activity that puts excess pressure on your back. Dr Abhay Chhallani advises, “Be cautious when climbing on a ladder or while lifting decoration boxes. Use ladders or stools when necessary and avoid hunching your back; instead, move the table closer to the area you are working with.”

He adds, “Regularly engaging in physical activities or exercises can be a good habit to keep you healthy and fit. This can help you strengthen your back muscles to keep them flexible to help prevent back pain or injuries. One can try activities like walking, swimming, cycling, cardio, lifting weights, and hitting gyms.”

Top tips to avoid back pain during celebrations:

Asserting that good posture can be a key to managing back pain, Dr Abhay Chhallani suggested, “Sitting in one place for a longer period while hunching or arching over can lead to poor posture, back pain, reduced spinal flexibility, and muscle strain. Use chairs with soft cushions that support your back for extended periods. Ensure that your feet are flat on the floor and sit at the right angle. People mostly try to ace their dressing game during the festive seasons. This includes wearing footwear like heels that can negatively impact your foot health but also harm your posture and spine.”

Cautioning that high heels or pencil heels can often lead to poor alignment while putting excessive strain on your back, Dr Abhay Chhallani recommended, “Opt for comfortable footwear that provides soft cushioning and a good arch for support. If your festive plans involve travelling with your family members or relatives, then ensure that you prioritise your back health. Plan about how you are going to manage long periods of sitting in one place or carrying your bags. Adjust your car seats for comfortable posture and take frequent breaks every 3 to 4 hours for a good stretch.”

Do Half Knees to Chest Pose of Yoga to help ease back pain (Shutterstock)

During the festive and wedding seasons, putting pressure on your back results in complications like muscle strains, herniated discs, and sciatica. Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Girish Bhalerao, super speciality consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai's Mira Road, advised, “It becomes crucial to take utmost care of your back amidst the celebrations. One needs to take proactive steps by prioritising warming up, using proper techniques to lift heavy objects, and frequently taking breaks in between to relax. In cases of any injuries or minor strain, immediately apply cold compression to reduce inflammation. Further, consider consulting a doctor if the pain persists for an extended period.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.