Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja and vrat time, significance, rituals

Prabodhini Ekadashi, also referred to as Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Devutthana Ekadashi, is an important religious occasion for Hindu devotees of Vishnu. This sacred day celebrates the awakening of Vishnu from his four-month-long slumber during the Chaturmas period. It is observed with deep devotion, fasting and rituals, carrying profound spiritual meaning for those who adhere to the Vaishnava tradition. Dev Uthani Ekadashi is a significant festival for Lord Vishnu's devotees.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024 date and timing

This year, the significant festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Parana Time - 06:42 AM to 08:51 AM November 13

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 01:01

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 06:46 PM on November 11, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 04:04 PM on November 12, 2024

Recommended time to break the Dev Uthani fast

The ideal time to break the Ekadashi fast is during Pratahkal, the early morning hours, as this is considered the most auspicious time. It is advised to avoid breaking the fast during Madhyahna (midday), as this period is considered less favourable in Hindu tradition.

Additionally, one should refrain from breaking the fast during Hari Vasara, the first quarter of the Dwadashi Tithi. For the best spiritual benefits, it is recommended to wait until the Hari Vasara period ends before breaking the fast, as this ensures the fast's integrity and invites maximum blessings.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024 significance

The term "Prabodhini" means "awakening," while "Ekadashi" refers to the eleventh day of the lunar cycle. On this day, it is believed that Lord Vishnu, who has been in a meditative sleep during the monsoon season, awakens to bless his devotees. As a result, the day is celebrated with immense reverence and joy, particularly among followers of Vaishnavism.

This day is also known as Dev Uthani Ekadashi, symbolizing the awakening of the gods. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu's awakening marks the beginning of a spiritual awakening for his devotees as well.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024 rituals

One of the key aspects of Dev Uthani Ekadashi is the fast (or vrat) observed by devotees. The fast typically begins at sunset on the day before Ekadashi and continues until the morning of the following day. The Parana, or breaking of the fast, is an essential part of the observance but must be done at the correct time.

Traditionally, the Parana is performed after sunrise on the day following Ekadashi, but it must be completed within the Dwadashi Tithi (the twelfth lunar day). If Dwadashi Tithi ends before sunrise, the Parana should be done as early as possible on the next day. Breaking the fast after the Dwadashi period has passed, is considered an offence.