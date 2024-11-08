Jalaram Jayanti 2024: Know date, history, rituals, significance and more

Jalaram Jayanti 2024: Shri Jalaram Bapa is a saint known for his teachings on selfless devotion and compassion for the ones in need. He is one of the most celebrated gurus in Gujarat, with his devotees across the world. Jalaram jayanti is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur in Gujarat, every year. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, scroll down to know more about the date, significance and the teachings of Shri Jalaram Bapu. Shri Jalaram Bapu devoted his entire life to kindness and welfare of others.(Pinterest)

Jalaram Jayanti 2024: Date

Every year, Jalaram Jayanti is observed on the seventh day of Kartik month’s Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar. This year, the special day falls on November 9.

Who is Shri Jalaram Bapu?

Shri Jalaram Bapu was born in 1799, in Virpur, Gujarat. Coming from a modest family, Shri Jalaram Bapu devoted his entire life to kindness and welfare of others. He is especially remembered for his kindness and hospitality during Sadavrat, a free meal service that offers food to everyone without any kind of discrimination. He is celebrated for his devotion to seva and bhakti.

Jalaram Jayanti: Rituals and significance

Shri Jalaram Bapu taught his devotees that true seva brings us closer to God, and this principle is central to the celebrations and rituals followed by his disciples on this auspicious day. Shri Jalaram Bapu devoted his life to generousity and kindness towards others, and Jalaram Jayanti celebrates these values. On this day, his devotees visit the temple, perform the morning prayers, chant and sing bhajan in his praise. Then prasad is offered to the devotees. Dishes like khichdi, kadhi, and sweets are offered to the needy as a remembrance of Jalaram Bapu’s unwavering devotion to selfless service.

In the memory of Jalaram Bapu, his disciples also engage in several charitable activities on this day. His life stories are narrated on this day to teach everyone about the beauty of a life dedicated to humility, devotion and faith.