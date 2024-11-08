Chhath Puja 2024 Day 4: Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance of Usha Arghya

Chhath Puja 2024: Chhath Puja reaches its last day. The four-day festival is celebrated with a lot of devotion and dedication by the women to pray and seek the blessings of Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. Usually observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja is predominantly observed by women to seek blessings for their son and other family members. On the last day of Chhath Puja, Usha Arghya is done by the devotees.(PTI)

The fourth and the most important day of the four-day festival will be celebrated today (November 8). On the last day of the festival, Usha Arghya is done by the women. Scroll down to know more about the sunrise timings, puja vidhi and significance.

Chhath Puja 2024 Day 4: Date

Chhath Puja reaches its last day. The fourth and the final day of the festival is observed on November 8.

Chhath Puja 2024 Day 4: Sunrise timing, shubh muhurat

The sunrise time for November 8 was 6:16 AM. According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurat started at 4:36 AM and ended at 5:26 AM on November 8. the Abhijit Muhurat will start at 11:40 AM and end at 12:26 PM on November 8.

Chhath Puja 2024 Day 4: Puja rituals

Usha Arghya is observed as the main ritual on the last day of Chhath Puja. On this day, women devotees offer prayers to the rising sun. They gather at dawn at a nearby water body to make offerings of fruits, thekua (a sweet), and sugarcane to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya and seek their blessings for their family.

Chhath Puja 2024 Day 4: Significance

Usha Arghya is all about celebrating new beginnings with the rising sun. Devotees thank Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya for bestowing their blessings on their family, and pray for their longevity and prosperity. They chant prayers and hymns in praise of Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. With the ritual, they break their 36-hour-long fast.

