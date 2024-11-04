Chhath Puja 2024 calendar: When is Chathh Puja? Know the correct date, significance, sunset and sunrise timings

Chhath Puja 2024: The auspicious four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated every year. It is dedicated to the worship of Lord Surya and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the sixth form of Devi Prakriti. It is popularly observed in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika, or Vikram Samvat, six days after Deepavali. Scroll down to learn the correct dates, thesignificance of the four days, sunrise and sunset timings, and more. Chhath Puja 2024 calendar: Know when is Chhath Puja, its significance, sunset and sunrise timings. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

(Also Read | Chhath Puja 2024: Indian Railways launches special trains to make festival travel easier)

Chhath Puja 2024 full calendar and significance:

Here's the full calendar of Chhath Puja, as per Panchang:

Day Date Nahay Khay November 5 Lohanda and Kharna November 6 Chhath Puja or Sandhya Arghya November 7 Usha Arghya or Parana Day November 8

Day 1: Nahay Khay

Nahay Khay is the first day of Chhath Puja festivities. It marks the beginning of the auspicious four-day festival. On this day, women observing the Chhath fast (vrat) eat only one meal, and the devotees take a sacred bath.

Day 2: Lohanda and Kharna

Kharna or Lohanda marks the second day of Chhath Puja festival. Devotees observe a nirjala vrat (fasting without drinking a single drop of water) on this day. The fast is observed from sunrise to sunset. After sunset, devotees break their fast and offer food to the Sun god.

Day 3: Chhath Puja or Sandhya Arghya

The third day of Chhath Puja is celebrated as Sandhya Arghya. On this day, Arghya is offered to the Sun god at dusk, and the fast continues throughout the night.

Day 4: Usha Arghya or Parana Day

The fourth and last day of Chhath is known as Usha Arghya or Parana Day. It is dedicated to offering Arghya to the rising sun. On this day, devotees break their 36-hour-long fast after offerings are made to the Sun god.

Chhath Puja 2024: Sunset and sunrise timings

As per Drik Panchang, check out the sunset and sunrise timings on the four days of the festival:

Day Sunrise time Sunset time Nahay Khay 6:36 am 5:33 pm Lohanda and Kharna 6:37 am 5:32 pm Chhath Puja or Sandhya Arghya 6:38 am 5:32 pm Usha Arghya or Parana Day 6:38 am 5:31 pm

Chhath Puja 2024: Puja timings on Chhath

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 12:41 am on November 7, 2024

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 12:34 am on November 8, 2024

Chhath Puja timings - 6:38 am to 5:32 am