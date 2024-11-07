Chhath Puja 2024 Day 3: Check shubh muhurat, vidhi, significance of Sandhya Puja

Chhath Puja 2024: Also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi, Chhath Puja is one of the significant festivals worshipped in Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. The festival of four days is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. Usually, women keep fast during this time to offer their prayers to the deities to seek blessings for the longevity of their sons and family members. Chhath Puja is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The third day of Chhath Puja is observed as the main day, as women keep fast throughout the day to offer their prayers to the setting sun. This is the only time when the setting sun is worshipped. As we celebrate the third day of Chhath Puja today, here’s all that you need to know.

Chhath Puja day 3: Date and shubh muhurat

On the third day of Chhath Puja, Sandhya Puja is performed. This year, Chhath Puja started on November 5 with Nahay Khay. The third, and also the most significant day of the festival, is observed today (November 7). According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta started at 4:36 AM on November 7 and ended at 5:26 AM on November 7. the Abhijit Muhurta will begin at 11:40 AM and will end at 12:26 PM on November 7.

Chhath Puja day 3: Rituals

Sandhya Puja is offered to the setting sun. Families gather near a water body during sunset, and bamboo shoots are filled with fruits, sweets and thekua, which are placed in water. The offerings are made to Lord Surya, while singing prayers and hymns dedicated to Chhathi Maiya. A small lamp is lit near to the offering as well. The bhog is offered to the deities, and then after the rituals, distributed among the devotees.

Chhath Puja day 3: Significance

This is the only time when the offerings are made to the setting sun. Women keep nirjala vrat throughout the day and offer their prayers to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. They fast to seek blessings for the longevity of their sons and family members. Rice pudding, thekua and other seasonal dishes are prepared during the day. Devotees visit the nearby water body to perform the Sandhya Puja, and take a holy bath to cleanse their body and mind.