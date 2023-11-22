Tulsi Vivah 2023: The season of festivals is here. Tulsi Vivah is one of the significant rituals in the Hindu religion where the sacred union of the Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram are celebrated and worshipped. The Tulsi plant holds great significance in every Hindu home of the country. According to the tradition, the woman of the family, in the morning, waters the Tulsi plant in their home, and in the evening, lights a diya and an incense stick. It is believed that by worshipping the Tulsi plant, devotees can keep evil away from their lives. During Tulsi Vivah, the union of the Tulsi plant with Lord Shaligram is celebrated to seek conjugal bliss and longevity. When is Tulsi Vivah 2023? Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and more(Image by Bhushir Kachchhi from Pixabay )

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Date:

This year, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on November 24. According to Drik Panchang, Tulsi Vivah falls on Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik.

Shubh muhurat:

The Dwadashi Tithi will begin at 9:01 PM on November 23 and will end at 7:06PM on November 24. The Shubh Muhurat for Tulsi Vivah is from 6:50 AM to 12:07OM on November 24.

Rituals:

Devotees start the preparation in the morning after taking a bath. They decorate their puja rooms and place Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram together. Tulsi is decorated as a bride in a saree or a dupatta, while Shaligram is decorated as the groom. The priest conducts all wedding rituals with Tulsi and Shaligram. Devotees keep fast till evening and prepare bhog items for the puja. After the puja is over, the bhog is distributed among the devotees.

Significance:

Tulsi Vivah is performed for seeking the ideal life partner. It is also believed that the deities can bless a childless couple with a child if they perform the puja with devotion and dedication. People who do not have a female child can perform Kanyadaan and regard Goddess Tulsi as their daughter.

