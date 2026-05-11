UK surgeon explains why fibre gummies are the worst source of dietary fibre: Inherently unstable, low bioavailability…

Fibre is an essential macronutrient that has many health benefits, including improved digestion, weight management, blood sugar control, and lower cholesterol. While they are usually found in plant-based foods, they can also be taken in the form of supplements.

Gummies are not the best way to meet the daily fibre requirement. (Unsplash)

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However, one particular type of fibre supplement is objectively the worst choice to make, according to Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator. Taking to Instagram on May 10, he shared four reasons why fibre in gummy bear form is not as healthy as it is marketed to be. They are presented as follows.

1. Unstable matrix

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{{^usCountry}} The most obvious issue with taking fibre in gummy form is that the gummy matrix is inherently unstable, shared Dr Rajan. This causes them to degrade faster. The fibre content remaining in the gummies at the end of the shelf life is also untested, which makes it unreliable for meeting the daily fibre need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most obvious issue with taking fibre in gummy form is that the gummy matrix is inherently unstable, shared Dr Rajan. This causes them to degrade faster. The fibre content remaining in the gummies at the end of the shelf life is also untested, which makes it unreliable for meeting the daily fibre need. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As Dr Rajan said, “When you add fibre, which is hydrophilic, meaning it loves water, it starts pulling water out of the gummy matrix immediately. This causes the gummies to degrade, become sticky, clump together, or crystallise. And the biggest scandal is that there's no requirement to test fibre content at the end of shelf life. The amount of fibre at manufacturing is rarely the amount when you eat it six months later.” 2. Types of fibre used {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Dr Rajan said, “When you add fibre, which is hydrophilic, meaning it loves water, it starts pulling water out of the gummy matrix immediately. This causes the gummies to degrade, become sticky, clump together, or crystallise. And the biggest scandal is that there's no requirement to test fibre content at the end of shelf life. The amount of fibre at manufacturing is rarely the amount when you eat it six months later.” 2. Types of fibre used {{/usCountry}}

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There are only certain types of fibres that can be used in the production of gummies, since most of them are incompatible with the manufacturing process. “They're usually limited to pectin-based fibres or inulin, both of which are fast-fermenting fibres, which sounds good until you realise in high doses that means gas, bloating, and GI distress,” shared Dr Rajan.

“And to maintain an acceptable texture so the gummy doesn't feel gritty or fall apart, the fibre dose has to be kept low,” continued the surgeon, adding that there is an absence of quality clinical data on fibre in gummy form specifically, as available research mainly focuses on fibre in powdered form.

3. High heat degrades fibre

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The making of gummies involves high heat, which degrades the fibre structure of many types of fibres used in the gummies. The manufacturing process also involves high-speed mixing, shared Dr Rajan, explaining, “These sheer forces can break down the long-chain polysaccharides, the beneficial part of fibre. This can reduce the molecular weight and prebiotic efficacy.”

4. Low bioavailability

When fibre is in the form of gummies, it is less bioavailable to the gut bacteria, which feed on it. “When fibre is suspended in a gummy matrix, it's physically encapsulated, and your gut bacteria can't access it as easily,” stated Dr Rajan. “Fibre in powder form is the most bioavailable.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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