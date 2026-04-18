UK surgeon explains why stewed apples are a ‘cheat code’ to gut health; shares the best way to prepare them

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but stewed apples can apparently do the job even better. The dish is often prepared to soothe an ailing stomach. Taking to Instagram on April 17, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, explains its benefits and how best to make it.

Stewing apples makes it healthier for our gut. (Pinterest)

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Health benefits of stewed apple

According to Dr Rajan, stewed apples are basically “a cheat code for your gut health.” This is because cooking unlocks the fibre content of the fruit for the gut-friendly bacteria and lowers the risk of bloating.

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{{^usCountry}} In his words, “Apples contain pectin, a prebiotic soluble fibre that's great for feeding your microbiome. But in raw apples, pectin exists as long complex chains, and these are tightly bound together by the cell wall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his words, “Apples contain pectin, a prebiotic soluble fibre that's great for feeding your microbiome. But in raw apples, pectin exists as long complex chains, and these are tightly bound together by the cell wall. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But when you gently stew apples, heat breaks down those pectin chains into smaller fragments. These shorter pectin molecules are more accessible to your gut bacteria, and they ferment more evenly throughout your colon, (resulting in) less rapid gas production.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But when you gently stew apples, heat breaks down those pectin chains into smaller fragments. These shorter pectin molecules are more accessible to your gut bacteria, and they ferment more evenly throughout your colon, (resulting in) less rapid gas production.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Heating apples also breaks down some of the FODMAPs present within the fruit. “These are fermentable sugars that can cause bloating and GI distress in those with sensitive guts,” explained Dr Rajan. “And gentle cooking reduces these compounds, making stewed apples significantly better tolerated. You're getting the prebiotic fibre benefits with less gas penalty.” How to best prepare stewed apples {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heating apples also breaks down some of the FODMAPs present within the fruit. “These are fermentable sugars that can cause bloating and GI distress in those with sensitive guts,” explained Dr Rajan. “And gentle cooking reduces these compounds, making stewed apples significantly better tolerated. You're getting the prebiotic fibre benefits with less gas penalty.” How to best prepare stewed apples {{/usCountry}}

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Cooking apples does have a minor negative effect, which is the slight reduction of the polyphenol content of the fruit. “Those are the antioxidants found in apples,” noted Dr Rajan, before sharing a simple solution.

“Just keep the skin on when you stew. The apple skin contains most of the polyphenols. And by leaving it on, you minimise the losses. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes max,” he stated.

Dr Rajan further shared that it is not just apples whose benefits increase after stewing. Pears, plums, apricots and berries all contain pectin or other fermentable fibres, which become more easily accessible to our gut microbiome with gentle stewing.

“Pears are especially great because they're high in both pectin and resistant oligosaccharides. And to top it off, you can add a cheeky bit of cinnamon to aid in that microbial diversity,” he added.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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