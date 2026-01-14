UK surgeon says ‘your gut controls way more than your poops’; explains how the gut-organ axis impacts bodily functions

Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is breaking down why optimal gut health is essential for the proper functioning of multiple organs - explaining that the gut influences far more than just digestion and bowel movements . In an Instagram video shared on January 13, the surgeon explains the gut-organ axis, highlighting how gut health directly influences the functioning and regulation of other organs throughout the body.

Breakouts that won’t clear, frequent colds, low energy or unexplained mood swings may not just be skin-deep or stress-related - your gut could be at the root of it. Far from being responsible only for digestion , the gut plays a central role in immunity, metabolism , brain function and even skin health. When gut balance is off, its effects can ripple through the entire body - and fixing it can often improve multiple health concerns at once.

The gut-organ axis According to Dr Rajan, your gut controls much more than just your bowel movements. The microbes in your digestive tract communicate with different organs - the brain, skin, hormones, and even immune system - and these organs function according to how healthy your gut microbiome is.

He explains, “Your gut controls way more than your poops. Inside you is a 30-foot digestive tract hosting trillions of microbes. These chat with your brain, your skin, your hormones, even your immune system - and it's called the gut organ axis.”

Gut and brain The surgeon highlights that your gut can be responsible for how you feel - fogginess, irritability, anxiety - by producing neurotransmitters that regulate mood and motivation.

He states, “Your gut makes neurotransmitters linked to mood, motivation, and feeling human. So when your gut microbes are unhappy, your brain feels the reflections of your gut state, which can manifest as fogginess, irritability, and anxiety spikes. But consistency helps. Most people feel mood and energy hits within two to four weeks of supporting their gut.”

Gut and skin Skin problems like acne, eczema and even dullness can be linked to the gut, according to Dr Rajan. He explains, “If your gut lining gets irritated, tiny inflammatory molecules leak into the bloodstream and head straight to your skin. Improvements usually take four to eight weeks. That's the average skin turnover cycle.”

Gut and immunity The surgeon highlights that nearly 70 percent of the immune system resides in the gut, with gut microbes playing a crucial role in shaping how strong, responsive and resilient your immune system is.

He explains, “At least 70 percent of your immune system lives in the gut. Your microbes train it like little personal trainers and when things in your gut are off, you get a higher chance of colds and illnesses. Immune steadiness typically builds up over eight to 12 weeks of consistent habits.”

Gut and metabolic health The gut microbiome also influences key metabolic markers such as blood sugar levels, insulin sensitivity, appetite and satiety signals, while even determining how many calories the body ultimately absorbs from food.

Dr Rajan elaborates, “Your microbes influence blood sugar, insulin sensitivity, cravings, fullness signals, and even how many calories you absorb from food. Two people can eat the same meal and absorb different calories based on their microbiome. Metabolic improvements to your health show up around three to six weeks.”

The surgeon highlights that your gut thrives on consistency, and feeding it the right foods and keeping healthy gut habits can help repair it. He concludes, “You cannot fix your gut in a weekend. There's no one food, one tea, one hack. Your gut runs on consistency and small daily habits repeated often.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.