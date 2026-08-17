Unbearable migraine headache? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares a simple home remedy that can help relieve pain

Living with migraines can be debilitating, especially when that familiar throbbing pain signals an attack is about to begin and quickly intensifies until it feels like your head is about to explode. While medications can help manage symptoms, there are also targeted pain-relief techniques and home remedies that may offer some relief during an attack.

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared a simple hack that may help ease migraine pain. In an Instagram video shared on August 17, the physician explains the technique and how this easy home remedy may help provide relief.

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What are migraine headaches?

{{^usCountry}} A migraine is far more than an intense headache. According to Cleveland Clinic, it can cause debilitating, throbbing pain, often on one side of the head, that may leave you bedridden for days. Movement, bright lights, loud sounds and other triggers can worsen symptoms, which may include fatigue, nausea, vision changes, irritability and more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A migraine is far more than an intense headache. According to Cleveland Clinic, it can cause debilitating, throbbing pain, often on one side of the head, that may leave you bedridden for days. Movement, bright lights, loud sounds and other triggers can worsen symptoms, which may include fatigue, nausea, vision changes, irritability and more. {{/usCountry}}

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Common migraine triggers include stress, hormonal changes, certain medications, sleep changes, overexertion, certain substances like caffeine or tobacco, missing meals, environmental triggers like hot weather and exposure to bright lights, loud noises and strong odours. Combining medications with lifestyle changes and self-help remedies may help manage migraine headaches.

Home remedy for migraine headaches

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Dr Sood recommends a simple hack that may help ease migraine pain. The technique involves placing a cold towel or ice pack on your forehead while applying a warm towel or heating pad to the base of your neck and upper back.

Why does this work?

The cold pack helps target pain and inflammation, while the heat helps ease muscle tension and improve blood flow, offering targeted relief through two different pathways.

The physician explains, “This is a quick home remedy for anyone suffering from migraine headaches. The cold towel over your forehead will numb your pain and reduce any inflammation, which may be exacerbating your symptoms. The hot towel on your neck will help reduce muscle tension and also improve blood circulation, helping to normalise blood flow and reduce the intensity of vascular changes.”

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Moreover, this method may influence more than just inflammation and blood flow, but since migraines affect everyone differently, it may not work for everyone. Dr Sood highlights, “This will also improve oxygen delivery and remove toxins which can accumulate and contribute to triggering your migraine headache. It is important to note that treating migraine headaches can be complex and this may not help everyone.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.

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