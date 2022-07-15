Understanding how menstruation affects skin and hair: Dermats share insights

Any imbalance in hormones can make the body go through changes. In case of women’s menstrual cycle, they go through hormonal fluctuations once every month. This causes drastic changes in their bodies – especially the changes in their nails, skin and hair become very prominent. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Sachin Dhawan, Senior Consultant, Department of Dermatology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, “The three main hormones that regulate a menstrual cycle are estrogen, progesterone and testosterone. These hormones are responsible for a number of physical changes like tiredness, aches, bloating and changes in hair and skin.” He further added that these hormones cause increased oil production in the body.

Dr. Sushma, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Skinology, Bangalore further noted down the changes that women undergo in their bodies – specially in hair and skin during their menstrual cycles:

Skin changes:

Oily skin: In case of oily skin, a rise in facial oil before and during your period is observed in response to estrogen and testosterone. This increase in sebum can eventually lead to acne. Therefore getting a few zits around your period cycle is common among women.

Sweating: Another thing that happens is fluctuation in sweating. Your body’s ability to sweat changes throughout your cycle as well. Your basal body temperature increases in the second half of your cycle.

Pigmentation: For women who suffer from periorbital hyperpigmentation or melasma, the pigmentation can increase during this time. Use of depigmenting creams and oral medications by a dermatologist can be helpful and cosmetic procedures can also be opted for to improve pigmentation.

Hair changes:

Oily hair: Since hormones tend to fluctuate a lot more than normal when women are on their period, and their skin produce more testosterone and secretion of sebum, the hair becomes more sticky, oily, and greasy.

Scalp health: When menstruation starts, hormones are produced which increase skin sensitivity, which causes the scalp to become tender and sensitive to everything as well. In some severe cases, heavy bleeding can trigger hair thinning and excessive shedding.