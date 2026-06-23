Union Home Minister Amit Shah was ‘diabetic earlier’; reveals how he lost 20 kg and became free from all medicines
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says lifestyle changes helped him overcome diabetes-related challenges, lose weight, and become free from allopathic medicines.
A disciplined approach to health can yield remarkable results, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As clips from his April 19, 2025, speech at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi gain traction on X, Shah's remarks about his health transformation are drawing renewed attention.
In the video, he explains how improving his sleep, hydration, diet, and exercise habits helped him overcome diabetes-related challenges and transform his overall well-being. (Also read: Can a panic attack cause heart attack? Cardiovascular surgeon explains the symptoms, risks, and key differences )
Amit Shah on overcoming diabetes
Reflecting on his health journey, Shah said, "I was diabetic earlier. I made a huge change in my life since May 2020 till today. I fixed my sleep, improved my water intake, diet, and regular exercise. That has given me a lot.” According to Shah, these simple yet consistent habits helped him improve his overall health and reduce his dependence on medication.
Recounting his experience, he said, "I have achieved much in life. In the last 4.5 years, I have become free from all allopathic medicines."{{/usCountry}}
Recounting his experience, he said, "I have achieved much in life. In the last 4.5 years, I have become free from all allopathic medicines."{{/usCountry}}
Shah added that the benefits extended beyond physical health. According to him, the lifestyle changes also improved his mental sharpness and productivity. “It has improved my ability to work, think, and make decisions.”{{/usCountry}}
Shah added that the benefits extended beyond physical health. According to him, the lifestyle changes also improved his mental sharpness and productivity. “It has improved my ability to work, think, and make decisions.”{{/usCountry}}
A message for young people{{/usCountry}}
A message for young people{{/usCountry}}
The Union Home Minister further revealed that these lifestyle modifications helped him shed more than 20 kilograms over the years. His experience underscores how sustainable changes in daily habits can lead to significant health improvements without relying on fad diets or quick-fix solutions.
Encouraging young people to take charge of their well-being, Shah stressed the importance of making time for both physical activity and rest. “Dedicate two hours of exercise for your body and six hours of sleep for your brain,” he advised, highlighting how fitness and adequate sleep contribute not only to physical health but also to better focus, productivity, and decision-making.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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