Union Home Minister Amit Shah was ‘diabetic earlier’; reveals how he lost 20 kg and became free from all medicines

A disciplined approach to health can yield remarkable results, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As clips from his April 19, 2025, speech at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi gain traction on X, Shah's remarks about his health transformation are drawing renewed attention.

Amit Shah shares how sleep, diet and exercise helped him overcome diabetes challenges.(PTI)

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In the video, he explains how improving his sleep, hydration, diet, and exercise habits helped him overcome diabetes-related challenges and transform his overall well-being. (Also read: Can a panic attack cause heart attack? Cardiovascular surgeon explains the symptoms, risks, and key differences )

Amit Shah on overcoming diabetes

Reflecting on his health journey, Shah said, "I was diabetic earlier. I made a huge change in my life since May 2020 till today. I fixed my sleep, improved my water intake, diet, and regular exercise. That has given me a lot.” According to Shah, these simple yet consistent habits helped him improve his overall health and reduce his dependence on medication.

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{{^usCountry}} Recounting his experience, he said, "I have achieved much in life. In the last 4.5 years, I have become free from all allopathic medicines." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recounting his experience, he said, "I have achieved much in life. In the last 4.5 years, I have become free from all allopathic medicines." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shah added that the benefits extended beyond physical health. According to him, the lifestyle changes also improved his mental sharpness and productivity. “It has improved my ability to work, think, and make decisions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah added that the benefits extended beyond physical health. According to him, the lifestyle changes also improved his mental sharpness and productivity. “It has improved my ability to work, think, and make decisions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A message for young people {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A message for young people {{/usCountry}}

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The Union Home Minister further revealed that these lifestyle modifications helped him shed more than 20 kilograms over the years. His experience underscores how sustainable changes in daily habits can lead to significant health improvements without relying on fad diets or quick-fix solutions.

Encouraging young people to take charge of their well-being, Shah stressed the importance of making time for both physical activity and rest. “Dedicate two hours of exercise for your body and six hours of sleep for your brain,” he advised, highlighting how fitness and adequate sleep contribute not only to physical health but also to better focus, productivity, and decision-making.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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