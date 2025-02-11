Menu Explore
Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Get up to 40% off on skincare & beauty products and celebrate your love

ByTanya Shree
Feb 11, 2025 07:31 PM IST

Show some extra love to your partner with these Valentine's Day gift ideas that will make them feel special.

Tabac Quattro Gift Set(ASL 50ml+SG 50ml + DEO 50ml + Soap 50G), 150 ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,303

Bentley For Men Edt 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,565

EDW Essenza Inizio Aqua Luxury Homme-Eau De Toilette Pefume, 50Ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,655

Woodys 2-in-1 Beard Conditioner - 4 oz by Woodys Mens Grooming View Details checkDetails

₹1,825.74

Beardo Charcoal 4-in-1 Giftset for Men | Complete Face & Body kit, pack of 4 (Facewash, Peel-off mask, Scrub, Soap) | Valentines day gift for husband | Gift for boyfriend | Gift for Men View Details checkDetails

₹422

Bryan & Candy Strawberry Bath Tub Kit Valentines Day Gift Set For Women And Men | Complete Home Spa Experience (Shower Gel, Hand & Body Lotion, Sugar Scrub, Body Polish| 100% Vegan, SLS & Paraben Free | View Details checkDetails

₹1,120

mCaffeine Moment Gift Set For Men and Women With Natural Skin Care Products | Wedding Gifts For Couples | Best Gift To Pamper Your Loved Ones | Perfect Valentine Present For Him/Her | Birthday Anniversary Gift | Premium & Luxurious Gift Box View Details checkDetails

₹1,163

Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift set for women and Men | Body Wash, Moisturizing Body Lotion, Bathing Bars| Pack of 4 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Anniversary & All Special Occasions 100% Vegan View Details checkDetails

₹2,559

Kama Ayurveda Essential Skincare Regime View Details checkDetails

₹2,595

NutriGlow Instant Glow Beauty Wine Facial kit with Goodness Of Red Grape Extracts, All Type of Skin Solution for men & women 260 gm With Free 5 in 1 Face Massager for Facial for Women & Men View Details checkDetails

₹336

Shahnaz Husain Gold Facial Kit | 24 Carat Gold | Skin Radiance Timeless Youth | 4x10g | 15ml Skin Tonic | Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹918

BELLAVITA Date Night Gift Set for Women | Date Perfume 20ml + 2 x Kiss Proof Mini Liquid Lipsticks + Kajal + Eyeliner | Gift Set for Women| Makeup & Perfume Gift Set| Fragrance For Women | Makeup Kit View Details checkDetails

₹599

Aroma Magic Bridal Glow Facial Kit View Details checkDetails

₹683

LOreal Paris Total Repair 5 Shampoo 704ml Combo with Conditioner, 192.5ml + Serum, 40ml FREE View Details checkDetails

₹810

NutriGlow Gold Kesar Facial Kit (250gm + 10ml) with Bleach Cream (43gm) & Face Wash (65ml), All Skin Types (Pack Of 3) View Details checkDetails

₹359.25

Khadi Natural Gift Box with Rose Water Soap, Aloe Vera Soap, Shikakai Cleanser, Green Tea & Aloe Vera Conditioner, Lavender & Ylang Ylang Body Wash & Rose & Honey Moisturizer | All Skin & Hair Types | Set of 6 View Details checkDetails

₹454

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser , Hydrating Face Wash for Dry to Normal Skin ,Soap Free & Non irritating 1Ltr View Details checkDetails

₹1,519

Forest Essentials Delicate Saffron & Neem Facial Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide | Designed For Acne Prone & Sensitive Skin | Gentle, Clarifying Face Wash | Sulphate & Paraben Free View Details checkDetails

₹1,150

LOréal Paris Aura Perfect Milky Foam Facewash, Cleansing + Brightening, With Tourmaline Gemstone + Vitamin E, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹999

Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, Makeup Blackhead Remover, Oil Cleanser for Face, Korean Skin Care 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,272

Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Face Wash For all Skin Type with Turmeric & Saffron for Tan Removal – 150 ml View Details checkDetails

₹338

Dr. Sheth’s Neem & 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash | For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With 1% Zinc PCA, Vitamin E, C & B5 | Deeply Cleanses | Exfoliates Skin | Prevents Acne | For Men & Women | 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹313

Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash for Oily, Acne Prone, Dry & Combination Skin | with Glycolic Acid | Fight Pimples & Control Excess Oil | Gentle Exfoliating & Non-Drying | Women & Men | 150ml View Details checkDetails

₹307

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body, Normal to dry skin,500 ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,550

Dot & Key Ceramides Moisturizer with Hyaluronic for Intense Moisturizing and Skin Strengthening | With Probiotic & Rice Water I Barrier Repair Cream | For Dry Skin, Normal Skin & Sensitive Skin | 100g View Details checkDetails

₹335

RE EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser | Moisturizer For Face | Barrier Repair Cream | Long Lasting Hydration | Suitable For Normal To Dry Skin | 100G View Details checkDetails

₹265

The Body Shop Vegan Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser Gel, 50 ML - Visibly Brightens | Evens Skin Tone | 48 Hr Hydration View Details checkDetails

₹2,120

Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sorbet Super Bright Moisturizer For Face | Vitamin C Face Moisturizer|Reduces Skin Dullness|Oil Free & Lightweight | For All Skin Types | 60Ml View Details checkDetails

₹425

Aqualogica Glow+ Jello Moisturiser with Vitamin C & Papaya for Illuminating Moisturization, Non Sticky & Skin Hydration for Men & Women - For Normal, Dry & Combination Skin -50g View Details checkDetails

₹423

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 SPF 50+ Invisible Fluid Water + Sweat Resistant, 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,798

La Shield IR SPF 30 PA +++ Mineral Sunscreen Gel | UVA & UVB + Infrared Protection | Oil free | Lightweight | No white cast | Broad spectrum | Dermatologist Prescribed | For All Skin types | 60g View Details checkDetails

₹874

Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ | With Hyaluronic Acid, Instantly Cools Skin, Broad Spectrum Protection | Controls Excess Oil, Checks Tanning, No White Cast, All Skin Types | 50g View Details checkDetails

₹356

Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Gel based sunscreen for oily skin, combination skin, normal skin | Broad spectrum sunscreen, No White Cast, Lightweight, Non greasy - 50g View Details checkDetails

₹321

Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen | In-Vivo Tested | SPF 50+ Pa+++ | For Bright Skin & Healthy Glow | Non-Greasy, Quick-Absorbing | No White Cast | UVA/B & Bluelight Protection | For Men & Women | For All Skin Types | 125g View Details checkDetails

₹982

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | For Oily, Combination & Dry Skin Type | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Fragrance-Free | For Men & Women | 80g x 2 View Details checkDetails

₹898

Bioderma Photoderm Aquafluide Sunscreen SPF 50+ Claire - Sun Active Defense, 40ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,849

Moroccanoil Body Lotion Fragrance Originale 360ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,250

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin (473ml) - Formulated With 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic, Oil Free And Fragrance-Free Body Lotion View Details checkDetails

₹1,440

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body, Normal to dry skin,500 ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,550

Bath & Body Works Brightest Bloom - Body Lotion 236ml | Floral Fragrant Body Lotion | For Daily Use - Body Lotion View Details checkDetails

₹999

The Body Shop Shea Nourishing Body Lotion, 200 ML - For Very Dry Skin |72 Hr Skin-Softening Moisture |Vegan View Details checkDetails

₹1,100

Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes Lotion (236ml) | Shea Butter + Coconut Oil | 24hr Moisture | Daily Scented Moisturizer for All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹999

Be Bodywise 5% Lactic Acid Body Lotion (200ml) & 1% Salicylic acid Bodywash (250ml) for Women | Helps to Prevent Body Acne, Cleanses Skin & Nourishes Skin | Paraben and SLS free View Details checkDetails

₹689

Bentley Absolute For M Eau de Parfum 100ml For Men View Details checkDetails

₹5,913

Guess Dare Floral Fruity Liquid Eau De Toilette - 100 Ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹3,060

NAUTICA Voyage Fresh Eau De Toilette For Men - 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,755

Guess Dare Floral Fruity Liquid Eau De Toilette - 100 Ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹3,060

Guess Seductive Woman Floriental Woody Eau De Toilette - 75 Ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹2,550

Police To Be Woman Eau de Parfum, 40ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,290

Mercedes-Benz Aromatic, Men Eau De Toilette 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,455

Lovechild Masaba Skip Everything Blurring 4 In 1 Serum Full Coverage Skin Tint For All Skin Type, Natural Coverage, For Daily Use, With Sod Technology, Lonely Lioness, 30Ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,235

LOreal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder, 180 Rose Sand, 9g | Waterproof, sweatproof & transferproof formulation | 24H long-lasting, unshakable foundation View Details checkDetails

₹912

LOreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick, Wine Not? 500, 5 ml View Details checkDetails

₹669

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil, Nourishing Tinted Lip Oil For A High-shine Finish, Infused With Jojoba Oil, Vegan & Cruelty-free, Rose Envy View Details checkDetails

₹1,050

SoulTree Ayurvedic Kajal | Pure Black 011 | Black Shade | Enriched with 100% Organic Ghee, Almond Oil & Camphor | Soothe, Cool & Nourish Eyes | Soothes, Cools, and Nourishes Eyes with Gentle Care 3gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,095

RENEE Midnight Kohl Pencil - Smudgeproof And Waterproof Matte Kajal - 24 Hrs Long Stay - Darkest Black - One Swipe Application -Rich Color Payoff -Vitamin E,Olive Oil And Castor Oil-1.5 Gm(Pack Of 3) View Details checkDetails

₹1,062

To keep the spark alive in your relationship and marriage, it is important to make your partner feel special each day. Valentine's Day is the perfect time to pamper your special ones and make them feel loved. This year, skip traditional options and go for something that can add meaning to their life. If you are searching for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your beloved, we have curated a list of skincare and beauty products that are available at up to 40% discount on Amazon India. These products may enhance their skincare routine and help them glow every day.

Discover the best Valentine's Day gift ideas and pamper your special one.(Adobe Stock)

Valentine's Day gift for husband: Luxury gift set for him

A luxury gift set for your partner is the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift surprise that offers premium skincare, fragrance, or grooming products. From sophisticated colognes to high-end body care, these gifts offer indulgence and style. They are perfect for the modern man and it shows you have put thought into his comfort and self-care.

Check out our picks:

Valentine's Day gift: Premium presents for her

For the woman who loves finer things in life, a premium gift is a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gesture. Choose high-end skincare or luxury accessories that suit her taste and style. A premium gift set with a combination of elegant beauty products, fragrances, and lotions can make her feel pampered and cherished. Show your love with a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift that may enhance her self-care routine.

ALSO READ: Winter skin care products: Get up to 40% off on body lotions, lip balms and more with the Amazon Sale

Top picks for you:

Valentine's Day gift for boyfriend or girlfriend: Get the best face wash options

A refreshing face wash may be a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for someone who likes to keep it clean. With gentle cleansing properties, it may help remove impurities, leaving the skin feeling fresh and revitalised. Choose a product that suits your partner's skin type for a thoughtful touch and promote healthy, glowing skin.

Top picks for you:

Valentine's Day gift: Opt for the best moisturisers

A rich, hydrating moisturiser makes an ideal Valentine’s Day gift for girlfriend or boyfriend as it offers deep nourishment and protection. It may be perfect for keeping the skin soft and smooth all day long. Gift a luxurious moisturiser to ensure their skin stays moisturised, balanced, and refreshed, making it a thoughtful, practical addition to their skincare routine on this special day.

ALSO READ: Best face moisturizer guide: Dermatologist approved tips for choosing the right one

Check out our top picks:

Valentine's Day gift ideas: Top-quality sunscreen

Gift a high-quality sunscreen this Valentine’s Day to protect your loved one’s skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen is an essential part of any skincare routine as it ensures long-lasting protection and prevents premature aging. Choose one with broad-spectrum protection and a lightweight, non-greasy formula for comfort.

ALSO READ: Best sunscreen in India (2025): Top 10 choices to shield your skin from UV rays

Check out our top picks:

Get the best body lotion for Valentine's Day

Pamper your loved one with a luxurious body lotion this Valentine’s Day. A nourishing lotion can hydrate the skin and leave behind a subtle, alluring fragrance. Choose a product that contains natural ingredients like shea butter or aloe vera for added skin benefits. This thoughtful gift will remind them to indulge in some much-needed self-care every day.

Top picks for you:

Valentine's Day gift: Best perfume for men and women

A captivating perfume makes a timeless Valentine’s Day gift, allowing your loved one to carry the scent of your love wherever they go. Choose a fragrance that resonates with your loved ones' personality. The best perfume for women and men serves as a personal statement that adds an extra layer of charm and sophistication. Moreover, it will remind them of your affection, making it a truly memorable gift.

Check out our top picks:

Valentine's Day gift for her: Luxury beauty products

Makeup is a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift for those who love to enhance their beauty. Choose high-quality products like a signature lipstick, eyeshadow palette, or foundation that will make them feel glamorous. You can also create a personalised gift set that matches their makeup preferences and style, making them feel special.

Check out our top picks:

Valentine's Day gifts: From skincare kits to aromatherapy diffusers, give these self-care gifts to your special ones

Valentine’s Day gifts for her 2025: Celebrate Rose Day with these 7 rose-based skincare products

Frequently asked questions

  • What are the best Valentine's Day gifts?

    The best Valentine’s gifts include skincare sets, luxury perfumes, grooming essentials, and thoughtful personalised items. These gifts can enhance well-being, style, and daily routines, making them both practical and meaningful.

  • What should I avoid in a Valentine's Day gift?

    Avoid generic gifts like random chocolates or mass-produced items. Instead, choose thoughtful, personalised gifts that reflect your partner’s personality, preferences, and lifestyle for a truly meaningful Valentine’s Day surprise.

  • How can I make my Valentine’s Day gift more special?

    Add a meaningful touch to the gift like engraving or adding a handwritten note. Tailor the gift as per their interest and consider their health and wellness.

  • Is it okay to give self-care products as a Valentine's gift?

    Yes, self-care products like skincare, grooming kits, or luxury body lotions are great gifts. They show you care about your partner’s well-being and help them relax and feel pampered.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
