Vegan milk makes a beauty splash

On World Milk Day today, we look at the beauty benefits of these non-dairy, plant-based milks

SOY MILK

Soy Milk (Photo: Facebook)

Filled with vitamin E, soybeans contain antioxidants that promote skin glow. This milk is known for its hydrating properties that aid in the treatment of dry and dull skin. It hydrates the skin, leaving it soft, smooth and supple. It also helps diminish visible signs of ageing such as discolouration and dark patches on the skin.

How to use:

Apply soy milk to your face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes for a soy milk facial.

Mix soy milk and egg white together and massage it on your skin and let it sit for 15 minutes. It works as an anti-wrinkle mask, as it tightens and firms your skin.

For soft and fresh skin, wipe your face with a cotton pad dipped in soy milk every night, before bed.

COCONUT MILK

Coconut milk (Photo: iStock)

While coconut oil has remained an understated and arguable ingredient when it comes to our skincare woes, coconut milk is known to be effective in treating sunburned skin and is the secret to youthful skin. It contains essential vitamins that increase the skin’s suppleness and make it appear younger.

To make coconut milk, add coconut to a blender. Add hot water and then blend till the mixture becomes thick and creamy. Strain the mixture through a muslin cloth. This liquid is coconut milk.

How to use:

In a bowl, mix coconut milk and almond paste together. Mix it well and apply all over your face. After 15 minutes, wash off the mask.

CASHEW MILK

Cashew milk (Photo: Facebook)

Cashew milk is derived by mixing cashew seeds that have been removed from the nutritious cashew apples. To restore the lost radiance of your face, try a cashew face pack. It helps in removing fine wrinkles and can help get rid of sunburn and tanning. Aside from that, it aids in the reduction of dry skin. If your skin is oily, soak cashew in the milk overnight. In the morning, grind it finely and mix it with Multani mitti and lemon juice or curd and apply it on the face.

How to use:

Soak eight to 10 cashews in milk for 30 minutes to make a cashew face pack. After that, crush the nuts and make a paste with them. To this paste, add two spoonfuls of gram flour and mix well.

To begin, soak a cotton ball in cashew milk and use it to clean your face and neck. Apply the paste to your face after that. Allow this paste to sit for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

RICE MILK

Using rice milk as a part of your skincare originated in Korean and Japanese cultures. When used on a daily basis, it helps lighten scars and dark areas. It naturally decreases oil production, preventing pores from clogging and causing blemishes. Rice milk is prepared by boiling rice in water, blending it with more water, heating it again, blending it, and repeating the process until you have a consistent milk-like product.

How to use:

It can be used to lighten your lip pigmentation and as a hydrating masque when combined with honey.

Combine rice milk with almond paste to use it as a powerful cleanser and scrub. Leave it on your face as a quick mask for five minutes to help your skin make the most of the application of rice milk and almond paste.