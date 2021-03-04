Vicky Kaushal's new fitness video features hilarious background music, seen yet?

We have lately been getting a lot of snippets from Vicky Kaushal's extreme gym sessions and of course, we are not complaining. The actor has been posting quite a few after work out images flexing his muscles but this time we got to see him in action. Vicky recently took to his Instagram account and shared a video of himself while working out in the gym.

The clip that we are talking about shows the actor nailing box jumps. In the clip, he makes the jump on the mats three times and, to be honest, we are impressed because it is not easy considering the height of the mats. For the session, the 32-year-old wore a pair of white workout shorts over black Yoga pants teamed with a basic black T-shirt. He completed his look with a pair of white workout shoes and a black dad cap.

If you turn up the volume of the clip, you will hear the song Aaj Main Upar from the film Khamoshi: The Musical playing in the background which we think is extremely hilarious. The actor posted the workout video with the caption, "Today’s vibe! #reels #boxjumps @mustafa_thebull_ahmed (sic)."

Not long ago, he also shared a video of himself riding a horse. The actor had captioned the video, "Walk and trot. Back to basics. (sic)." If sources are to be believed, Vicky is taking horse riding lessons for his role in the upcoming film Takht. However, let us tell you, horse riding is also one of the best types of cardio workouts. Yes, you can read that again.

Check out some of the other images that Vicky shared from his gym sessions:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the 2020 release Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. He is currently working on his upcoming projects which include Sardar Udham Singh and The Great Indian Family.

