Vicky Kaushal slays sit-ups in recent fitness video

Vicky Kaushal never takes a day off from his workout routine – the plethora of pictures and videos documenting the actor's hard work in the gym are witness to the same. Vicky, who is currently basking in the success of his recent film Sardar Udham, was spotted on Tuesday, slaying a workout routine like a boss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky, on Tuesday, shared a short video of himself and gave us a glimpse of how his Tuesday morning looks like. Vicky hit the gym today morning, at around 6 AM and aced his workout to perfection. In the video, Vicky can be seen working out with assistance from his fitness trainer Mustafa Ahmed.

ALSO READ: When in Abu Dhabi, chill like Vicky Kaushal

Directed by his fitness trainer, Vicky can be seen repeatedly doing sit-ups. Lying on a gym bench of sorts, Vicky can be seen holding his head while pulling his body up and going back to the lying position repeatedly, with his knees folded and held in place by Mustafa. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a pair of white gym shorts, Vicky can be seen slaying his workout routine. Take a look at snippets from his Instagram story, here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story. (Instagram/@vickykaushal09)

Vicky's Instagram profile is replete with sneak peeks of his gym routine. A few weeks back, Vicky shared a short video of how he aced deadlifts. In the video, Vicky can be seen working out with weights. "After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning," he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming back to Vicky's sit-ups – the exercise comes with multiple health benefits. Sit-ups help in strengthening the core muscles and improving stability and balance of the body. Sit-ups also help in strengthening the diaphragm and improving flexibility, thereby improving athletic performance and reducing risk of injury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.