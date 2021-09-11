Vidya Malavade's intense yoga routine will stretch your body, relieve backache: Watch

Yoga is the secret to a healthy body and fit mind. We have heard this mantra multiple times, and even our favourite Bollywood celebrities have promoted this idea. From Milind Soman to Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor Khan, yoga is the secret to these star's healthy lifestyles. But in case this isn't inspiring enough, we have a video that will make you want to take out the yoga mat, move your body and immerse in the yoga flow. We are talking about Mismatched star Vidya Malavade's new yoga flow video.

Vidya took to Instagram today to share a clip of herself doing a yoga flow routine. The Chak De! India actor, dressed in a bubblegum pink sports bra and printed shorts, did several yoga asanas that helped her stretch her body and relieve back ache. Moreover, the clip is a testament to Vidya's core stability.

Vidya captioned her video, "#OmNamahShivaya 'You have brought me till here and you will take me ahead...wherever!' I just follow...Complete Surrender! #peace #love #harmony #faith #vidyamalvade #vidyamalavade #blessedbeyondmeasure."

Watch the video here:

The video begins with Vidya doing the Downward Dog Pose or the Adho Mukha Svanasana. Then, she raises one leg into the air and shifts her body into a standing position, followed by positioning her legs in a Wide-Legged Pose with hands stretched in the opposite directions.

Then, she does the Standing Wide-Legged Forward Fold or the Prasarita Padottanasana, which stretches her entire body, including the hamstrings. In the end, Vidya did a headstand, followed by a variation of the Standing Wide-Legged Forward Fold and another stretching exercise.

The Downward Dog Pose, the pose with which Vidya begins her routine, is a full-body stretch routine that stretches hamstrings, calves, and ankles. It strengthens the upper body, stimulates blood flow, and improves posture.

On the other hand, the Standing Wide-Legged Forward Fold strengthens and stretches the inner and back legs and the spine. It also tones the abdominal organs, calms the brain and relieves mild backache.

After Vidya shared the clip, it garnered several comments and likes. Celebrities likes Mouni Roy and Sagarika Ghatge left a heart in the comments section.

