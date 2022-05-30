Visiting an Emergency Department? Here's what to communicate, what to avoid

A person who suddenly collapses or becomes sick with a heart attack, stroke or motor vehicle accident requires urgent care in an efficient Emergency Department since an ED has a different approach than most other hospital areas. It is well equipped to manage patients with a wide spectrum of illnesses and a varied range of criticality as unstable and critical patients are stabilised first in an ED.

According to Dr Shweta Tyagi, Senior Consultant, Emergency Medicine at Gurugram's Paras Hospitals, the Golden Hour is the first hour after sustaining injuries or becoming sick and that is the time between life and death. The chances of survival markedly increase if the patient gets definitive treatment in the critical time frame of Golden Hour.

When to visit an ED:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shweta Tyagi revealed that ED visits are for any patient who suddenly becomes sick like collapses, has trouble breathing, chest pain, suddenly not able to speak, see, walk or move any side of the body, poisoning/any drug overdose, any injuries, burns, giddiness, severe pain anywhere on the body, bleeding from anywhere, allergic reactions, fits or seizures, sudden confusion or inappropriate behaviour, high-grade fever, persistent vomiting or diarrhoea.

How does an ED work:

ED works 24X7 365 days a year. Explaining the process, Dr Shweta Tyagi elaborated, “You will be seen by a nurse and a doctor, an initial assessment will guide the treatment. Necessary tests to confirm the diagnosis will be done and consultation will be given to the concerned specialists whenever required. The admission or discharge from the ED will depend on your diagnosis and response to treatment.”

What to prepare for an ED Visit:

Dr Shweta Tyagi advised, “If you can call ahead or confirm your appointment or check whether ED is busy; then pause; is it really an emergency? Do not visit ED if your problem is trivial or non-urgent. OPD appointments can be taken in these cases. Whenever possible bring your medical records containing illnesses and medications while coming to ED. This will give valuable information to the doctors and guide appropriate treatment. Personal identification cards and insurance information, if available, might also be very useful.”

What you should communicate in ED:

1. Your signs and symptoms (keep your story short, precise but complete)

2. Allergies, if any

3. Any previous illnesses

4. Medications that you are taking

5. If pregnant or breastfeeding

6. History of recent travel

What should be avoided in ED:

Dr Shweta Tyagi said, “Eating and drinking should be avoided in ED as some tests and procedures may be required of you. So wait till the doctor clears for oral intake. Multiple visitors in ED are discouraged to ensure your and other patients’ safety and privacy. Multiple inquiries by all visitors about the patient details should be avoided in the ED. Talking loudly and aggressive behaviour will distract and adversely affect the care which patients receive. So, maintain the calm as your loved ones heal. ED will take responsibility for valuables that have been formally received. Whenever possible it is best to safeguard your valuables with your relative or friend.”

Tips for when you are getting discharged from ED:

“Remember to collect your summary, prescriptions and details for outpatient appointments. Just like the word emergency, a visit to the Emergency Department is never something to look forward to but when you are faced with this situation, try not to panic and rush to the nearest ED with adequate facilities,” suggested Dr Shweta Tyagi. She added, “Although you might feel your world is falling apart, most of the time, the situation is not as bad as it may seem. Remember, what's broken can be repaired, what's hurt can be cured and even if it seems like the darkest hour, the dawn is never far and the sun is going to rise again as in the Emergency Department every day is a new day to save lives.”

