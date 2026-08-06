Walk barefoot for 15 minutes every day: Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra says to improve your health get your feet on ground

Walking barefoot has been known to benefit your overall physical well-being. On August 6, Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist with over 40 years of experience, listed how this simple practise does so in an Instagram post he captioned, “Reconnect with the Earth.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Always tired despite sleeping well? Surgeon says obesity could be the reason: ‘Excess body weight affects sleep…’

According to the cardiologist, walking barefoot on grass, sand, or soil is a simple way to reconnect with nature and improve your health as it may help promote relaxation, reduce stress, and support overall well-being. He suggested that walking barefoot for just 15 to 30 minutes a day can make a meaningful addition to a healthy lifestyle.

What happens when bare feet touch the Earth?

Dr Alok Chopra explained that when our bare feet touch the ground, the body discharges excess electrical charge into the Earth. Explaining how it helps, he shared, “This helps restore the body's natural electrical balance by supporting the repolarisation of cells.” He further added, “Repolarisation is the process of restoring a cell's natural electrical charge after it has been disrupted.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As for why repolarisation is important, the cardiologist stressed that repolarised red blood cells may move more freely, supporting healthy circulation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As for why repolarisation is important, the cardiologist stressed that repolarised red blood cells may move more freely, supporting healthy circulation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Benefits of walking barefoot

According to the cardiologist, there are many benefits to walking barefoot on earth, such as:

Helps you to release accumulated electrical charge through contact with the Earth's surface.

Helps you reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Supports emotional well-being, mental clarity, and a greater sense of calm, balance, and restful sleep.

Helps you reconnect with nature and stay present.

How to do it right

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The cardiologist suggests:

Walk barefoot on grass, soil, sand, or natural ground.

Spend 15 to 30 minutes in direct contact with the Earth.

Ideally, practising grounding early in the morning gives restorative benefits.

Make it a regular part of your daily routine.

Dr Alok Chopra is a renowned Delhi-based cardiologist with 40 years of experience. He completed his MBBS and postgraduate studies at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. He is also a member of the Royal College of Physicians, London. After completing his residency at GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi, he served as a lecturer in the Department of Cardiology at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, Hammersmith Hospital, London. Dr Chopra specialises in diseases of the heart and circulatory system.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.