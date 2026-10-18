Walking is great for overall health but more isn't always better for your knees: 5,000 to 7,000 steps a day is more practical

Walking 10,000 steps a day has become a widely accepted fitness goal, often promoted as a simple way to improve overall health. While regular walking offers significant benefits for cardiovascular health, weight management, and mobility, more isn't always better for joint health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gurdeep Avinash Ratra, consultant in orthopaedics and joint replacement at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, explained how to know if your daily step count is too much for your joints.

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Is walking 10,000 steps good for your joints?

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More walking doesn’t always mean better health. This is particularly the case with people who have knee osteoarthritis. According to Dr Ratra, if people understand the symptoms of knee disease and take the appropriate preventive actions, they will be able to remain active while at the same time protecting their knees.

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More walking doesn’t always mean better health.

Warning signs your knees may be asking you to slow down

{{^usCountry}} Knee osteoarthritis usually develops slowly and at first may be regarded as just a normal aspect of ageing or the result of physical activity. But if the symptoms are recognised early it is possible to prevent further damage to the joint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Knee osteoarthritis usually develops slowly and at first may be regarded as just a normal aspect of ageing or the result of physical activity. But if the symptoms are recognised early it is possible to prevent further damage to the joint. {{/usCountry}}

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Persistent knee pain during or after walking

Stiffness, particularly in the morning or after prolonged sitting

Swelling around the knee joint

Difficulty climbing stairs or getting up from a chair

A grinding, clicking, or cracking sensation during movement

Reduced range of motion and flexibility

Weakness in the muscles surrounding the knee

Pain that persists even during rest in advanced stages

​Understanding the risk factors

“Knee osteoarthritis occurs when the protective cartilage at the ends of the bones is slowly worn away, which causes the bones to rub against one another,” said Dr Ratra. Although ageing is the most common cause, there are a number of other factors that can speed up the degeneration of the joint. Extra body weight puts extra stress on the knee joint and thus raises the chance of cartilage breaking down.

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Previous injuries to the knee, the kind of repeated strain caused by physical activities and jobs that require frequent squatting or kneeling, can also lead to damage to the joint. Moreover, inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, metabolic disorders like gout, a genetic tendency and weak thigh muscles all increase the probability of getting knee osteoarthritis.

Knee osteoarthritis occurs when the protective cartilage at the ends of the bones is slowly worn away.

Tips to protect your knees while staying active

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1. Maintain a healthy weight: Keeping a healthy weight will reduce the stress placed on the knee joints and decrease the likelihood of the progression of osteoarthritis.

2. Stay active, but avoid overloading the joint: Engaging in regular low-impact activities such as walking, swimming and cycling will keep the joints mobile without subjecting them to excessive stress.

3. Increase activity gradually: Instead of trying to reach 10,000 steps right away, it is often a practical and sustainable aim to build up to 5,000 to 7,000 steps.

4. Strengthen supporting muscles: Strong muscles in the thighs, hips and legs aid in absorbing shock and give the knee joint better support and stability.

5. Seek early treatment for knee injuries: Taking timely action to deal with ligament tears, cartilage injuries and other knee issues can help stop long-term joint deterioration.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.