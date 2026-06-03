Walking lowers your risk of dying? Heart surgeon shares 3 incredible benefits of consistent walking

Walking has gradually gained popularity over the past few years. Research, as per the Heart Organisation, shows that walking at a brisk pace for at least 150 minutes a week can help you think, feel, and sleep better. It also reduces your risk of serious diseases like heart disease, stroke, diabetes and several types of cancer. Improve your blood pressure, blood sugar and blood cholesterol levels.

Walking protects your heart, metabolic health, blood pressure, blood sugar, and weight, all of it.(Pexel)

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To further uphold the belief that walking truly is an incredible workout, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, shared an Instagram reel on June 2 highlighting its benefits. He stressed, “Walking is super simple, but it's really powerful.”

What are the benefits of walking?

The heart surgeon shared his perspective on the profound health advantages of maintaining a regular walking routine in the video. He emphasises that walking serves as a powerful form of medicine that reduces the risk of death and improves cardiovascular health by managing blood pressure and glucose levels.

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond physical benefits, the surgeon highlights how walking offers mental clarity and a cost-free way to enjoy time outdoors. He also notes that even moderate walking can be effective, though increasing the frequency of walks yields even greater outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond physical benefits, the surgeon highlights how walking offers mental clarity and a cost-free way to enjoy time outdoors. He also notes that even moderate walking can be effective, though increasing the frequency of walks yields even greater outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Get a decrease in overall mortality {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Get a decrease in overall mortality {{/usCountry}}

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According to him, walking is dose-dependent, which means more is better, but even moderate walking really moves the needle. “It lowers your risk of dying from any cause. The benefit is dose-dependent, meaning walking more generally helps, but even modest amounts move the needle,” Dr Jeremy stressed.

2. Decreased cardiovascular risk

The heart surgeon stated that walking also decreases cardiovascular risk, controls your blood pressure, helps control your blood glucose, and helps control your weight. “It protects your heart and your metabolic health. Blood pressure, blood sugar, weight, all of it,” he noted.

3. Improves brain activity

According to the heart surgeon, walking works on your brain. Lower risk of cognitive decline, better mood, and less stress.

Lastly, he stated that studies don't pick up this particular benefit of walking, which is the most important: It helps you get time outside, either with a companion or alone, where you can clear your head. “Some of the best thoughts come on a walk and it's accessible and free for most people. So, if it's appropriate for you, start today. Lean into it. Walking is medicine,” he added in the end.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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