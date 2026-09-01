Want flat tummy and better posture? Fitness coach Mena reveals the deep core workout that transformed her body. Watch

If you’ve ever found yourself staring into the mirror after a long week, wondering why your lower abs won't cooperate or why your lower back feels like it's taken a beating from your desk chair, you are not alone. Between endless sitting and standard, neck-straining crunches, finding an effective way to strengthen your core can feel like an uphill battle. Also read | Want a toned stomach? Try this simple no-equipment home workout targeting upper abs, lower abs, obliques and full core

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Enter fitness coach Mena Aljanabi. In an August 31 Instagram video, she revealed the exact routine behind her personal transformation. Captioning the video, 'deep core exercises that helped me tone my stomach and improve my posture', she showcased a series of targeted, functional movements designed to strengthen the stabilising muscles that support alignment and core definition.

Unlike traditional abdominal workouts that rely heavily on sit-ups, Mena’s routine focusses on deep core activation, anti-rotation, and controlled resistance. Also read | Fitness coach shares '7 golden rules for getting rid of belly fat forever': Stop drinking alcohol, get better sleep

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Weighted bird dog

Performed on all fours, this variation adds resistance by holding a dumbbell in one hand. As one arm reaches forward and the opposite leg extends backwards, the body works extra hard to maintain balance and prevent the hips from tilting.

Side plank dumbbell reach through

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Elevating the standard side plank, Mena threads a dumbbell under her torso before reaching it back upward. This movement engages the obliques while strengthening shoulder stability.

Deadbug

Lying flat on her back with knees bent at 90 degrees, she holds a dumbbell aloft while extending opposite arm and leg pairs toward the floor. This exercise forces the transverse abdominis to stabilise the spine, preventing the lower back from arching.

In and outs

Seated on the floor with hands supporting her back, she draws her knees toward her chest and extends them back out, maintaining continuous tension across the abdominal wall.

Up and overs

Building on the seated position, this movement requires lifting the bent legs over an obstacle (such as a dumbbell placed on the mat) from side to side, targeting the lower abs and hip flexors.

Russian twist

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Holding a dumbbell with feet elevated off the ground, Mena rotates her torso side to side, training rotational strength and control.

Plank

Finishing the routine, Mena holds a classic forearm plank to reinforce total-body stability and endurance.

By blending weighted resistance with dynamic stabilisation, Mena Aljanabi's routine targets the transverse abdominis — the body's natural corset. For anyone looking to trade standard crunches for a functional, posture-boosting workout, this routine can offer a straightforward blueprint.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.