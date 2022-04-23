Want to feel healthy and stay young? Nutritionist shares five tips

Who does not want to stay young? With years, the age keeps growing but it is important to feel healthy from the inside and stay young as much we can, despite the number of years we are at. When we take care of our bodies, we look younger from the outside and feel fit from the inside and find the energy to do the work that many of the same age cannot perform. However, to stay young and feel fit, it is important to make a few lifestyle changes so that our minds and bodies can be healthy.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, who keeps sharing health-related tips and tricks on her Instagram profile on a daily basis, shared five changes that we need to do to our lifestyle in order to stay fit and young. She pointed out that even though the changes are not effortless, they are pretty easy to do.

Change the diet – With age, it is important watch the food items we are consuming. It can be slow and steady steps to a healthy lifestyle. Anjali recommended staying hydrated, limiting processed foods and sugar consumption and limiting alcohol intake as the primary dietary changes that can be introduced.

Detox – It is important to detoxify the body on a regular basis. It helps in cleansing the pores, making the skin fresh and vibrant, boosting the immunity of the body, and increasing the energy levels.

Control stress – Stress makes us age faster. It is recommended to control stress and the way it affects our minds and bodies through a range of practices – meditation, stress-bursting techniques and other mindfulness procedures. These practices are known for reducing stress and therefore decelerating the ageing process.

Positive thoughts – The way we think and train our mind has an effect on our ageing process. Anjali suggested that we should encourage more positive thoughts, which will further help in reducing stress and making us look happy and healthy.

Reduce smoking – Smoking reduces oxygen supply to the skin – this further leads to decreased blood circulation, resulting in wrinkled skin. Controlling or reducing smoking can help in slowing the ageing process.