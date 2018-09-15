5 healthy lifestyle tips to delay ageing and keep you young

Wrinkles, crow’s feet and sagging skin — while no one likes ageing, it’s an inescapable part of life. However, there are certain factors that can speed up the process, while making small tweaks in your diet and lifestyle can help to slow down the process. As we pass through September, associated with the Healthy Ageing Month, here are 5 habits that can help to prevent ageing:

Not getting enough sleep can lead to skin ageing. (Shutterstock)

* Get enough sleep: Not getting enough sleep can bring on premature ageing. For good health, you need to get 8 to 9 hours of beauty sleep daily. A helpful tip while sleeping would be to not sleep with your face pressed against the pillow as it can lead to sleep lines.

* Moisturise: Never sleep with make-up on. Make sure that you rinse off the make-up, and moisturise your skin before going to sleep.

* Be happy: Stress can add years to your face and reduce your lifespan. Instead, don’t sweat the small stuff and just go with the flow. Practice meditation and exercise if you feel low.

Sugar can make you age faster and reduce your lifespan. (Shutterstock)

* Ditch sugar: Sugar is not just bad for weight loss, it can also make you age faster. It also reduces your lifespan. Instead, opt for healthier alternatives. Instead, eat fruits and vegetables that are loaded with antioxidants and keep you looking youthful for longer.

* Avoid smoking: Nicotine is the biggest hurdle to good skin. It also shortens your lifespan. Bear in mind that passive smoking is just as toxic for you.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 09:12 IST