Follow these tips to stay young and fit

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 12:59 IST

Life is a journey, not a destination, and what better way to live every moment than feeling vibrant and alive all throughout our lives! The catalyst that propels us towards living healthily could be a major one such as being diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, or as minor as a passing remark made by a stranger. But sooner or later, we tread a healthy path. Here are some tips that could help along the way.

Change your diet: Stop eating white flour — all food items that are made of maida. It borrows a higher amount of nutrients from your body in order to get metabolised. Switch to whole wheat bread instead.

Detoxify regularly: Inner cleansing or detoxification is a process of clearing toxins from the body thereby cleansing it of mucus and congestion. This should be done regularly.

Get in shape: Eat food with a new approach. Look at its nutrient density rather than its calories. By learning to make the right food choices, coupled with a 40-minute brisk walk, we can begin a healing process unlike any other.

Control stress: A youthful state has more to do with what is going on in your mind than within your body. Stress has quite an impact on the physical and mental health of such people. They are more prone to stress-related conditions like high blood pressure, migraine, eczema, etc.

Role of relationships: Try to develop loving relationships with your family, friends and pets. It is a powerful stimulant to the immune system. People who bond well with family and friends feel contented and are better equipped to fight diseases.

Stop negative thinking: Negative thoughts result in negative actions, which brings about negative reactions from others. This increases stress in our life. Negative thinking can make you depressed and look old. Every time you become negative, consciously shift your thoughts. Alternatively, go for a walk on the beach or in a garden or tend to your plants at home. Connect with nature. It helps dissolve negativity.

Stop smoking: Stub out that cigarette! This is probably the single best thing you can do to stay young and healthy.

