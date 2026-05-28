Want to lose 14 kg without extreme diets? Fitness coach shares 5 realistic lifestyle changes for long-term fat loss

Whether your goal is to feel fitter, improve your health markers or simply become more active, losing weight is often a gradual journey rather than a rapid transformation. Instead of relying on shortcuts, a fitness coach from Germany, Kev Heintz, recommends focusing on a few realistic lifestyle changes that can support healthy and lasting weight loss.

Fitness coach Kev Heintz shares key habits for effective weight loss journey. (Pexel)

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He shared in his May 27 post on X a few key habits that may help if your goal is to lose around 14 kg and maintain your progress over time. (Also read: Want to live longer? Neurologist explains the ‘9-year longevity equation’ for healthy ageing )

“That’s the whole plan. 5 pillars. If how you got there isn’t how you'd maintain it, the plan doesn’t work. Build something you can actually do,” wrote Kev.

Here’s a closer look at the habits he recommends:

Pillar 1: Build simple meals you can rotate

According to Kev, keeping meals simple and protein-rich can make healthy eating more manageable and sustainable. He shared a list of easy meal combinations people can regularly rotate at home.

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{{^usCountry}} Some of his suggestions included chicken with rice and broccoli, lean beef with vegetables, salmon with rice, scrambled eggs with salsa, and tuna-based meals. These meals focus on balancing protein, carbohydrates and fibre while keeping calories in check. Pillar 2: Make smarter fast-food choices {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some of his suggestions included chicken with rice and broccoli, lean beef with vegetables, salmon with rice, scrambled eggs with salsa, and tuna-based meals. These meals focus on balancing protein, carbohydrates and fibre while keeping calories in check. Pillar 2: Make smarter fast-food choices {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The fitness coach also emphasised that weight loss does not mean completely giving up fast food. “You can eat fast food and still lose fat,” Kev Heintz noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fitness coach also emphasised that weight loss does not mean completely giving up fast food. “You can eat fast food and still lose fat,” Kev Heintz noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He shared examples of higher-protein fast-food orders, including grilled nuggets and sandwiches, protein bowls with double meat, and lighter rice portions paired with vegetables and salsa. The idea, according to him, is to make practical swaps instead of aiming for perfection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shared examples of higher-protein fast-food orders, including grilled nuggets and sandwiches, protein bowls with double meat, and lighter rice portions paired with vegetables and salsa. The idea, according to him, is to make practical swaps instead of aiming for perfection. {{/usCountry}}

If I woke up 30 lbs overweight tomorrow, I could eat Chick-fil-A 5 days a week and still lose all of it.



Here are the only 5 things I'd focus on to do it: — Coach Kev - Belly Fat Pro (@AskCoachKev) May 27, 2026

{{^usCountry}} Pillar 3: Prioritise strength training {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pillar 3: Prioritise strength training {{/usCountry}}

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Kev stressed that lifting weights should be a non-negotiable part of any fat-loss plan. “YOU NEED TO BE LIFTING,” he wrote.

He suggested following an upper/lower or push-pull-legs (PPL) split three to four days a week while gradually increasing weights or repetitions over time. Strength training not only supports fat loss but may also help preserve muscle mass, improve metabolism and boost overall fitness.

Pillar 4: Increase your daily steps

Apart from workouts, Kev encouraged people to stay active throughout the day and aim for 8,000 to 10,000 steps daily. “The difference between 2K and 10K can be 300-400 calories burned daily,” he explained.

To increase movement, he recommended taking short walks after meals, using stairs, parking farther away and even walking while working.

Pillar 5: Improve sleep quality

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The final pillar focuses on sleep, which Kev believes plays a major role in weight management and recovery.

He follows what he calls the “3-2-1 rule”:

Stop eating 3 hours before bed

Stop drinking 2 hours before bed

Stop screens 1 hour before bed

“Bad sleep makes every other pillar 10x harder,” Kev wrote.

The fitness coach concluded by reminding people that sustainable fat loss is about consistency, patience and realistic habits rather than temporary fixes. “Start today. Adjust with time and data. You’ll get there as long as you don’t quit,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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