Want to reduce your sun tan? Ankita Konwar is here to your rescue

Sun tan is one of the most common problems faced by everyone who needs to step out of their homes on a daily basis. Even for people coming back home after a great beach vacation, sun tan is one of the byproducts they bring back after all the fun. Ankita Konwar, on Monday, addressed the issue of sun tan with a homemade therapy that is as easy as it looks like.

Ankita Konwar is a health and fitness enthusiast. Ankita keeps sharing snippets from her fitness routine on her Instagram profile on an almost daily basis. Ankita also keeps sharing snippets about other health issues and how to curb them with home therapies. She swears by yoga and wellness therapy.

On Monday, Ankita decided to come to the rescue of her Instagram family with an Instagram reel dedicated to how to reduce sun tan with just homemade products. In the video, Ankita can be seen taking two tablespoons of curd – most probably the one she was consuming (like she mentioned in the caption) – and massaging her entire face with it. Then she asked her fans to keep the curb pack on face till it feels dry enough, and then wash it all off. “My number one trick with sun tan. No it doesn’t make you fair, it makes your ‘brown’ glow,” she accompanied the Instagram reel with these words. Take a look at her video here:

Curd is used as a natural sun tan remover as it can decrease pigmentation, dark spots, and reduce the oiliness from the skin. Moreover, curd contains a bleaching agent which helps in fighting the sun tan more quickly than other products. Another way of removing sun tan with curd is by mixing a pinch of turmeric powder in it and applying it to the sun tan affected areas and leaving it for around 30 minutes. The face usually glows after washing it off.

