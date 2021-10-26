Watch: Burn fat and gain strength with 5 HIIT exercises by Yasmin Karachiwala

With busy lifestyles and fast-paced routines, it gets tough to take time out for a quick workout. But to lead a healthy lifestyle, it is necessary to keep the mind and body fit. Amid this, finding the right kind of motivation is also essential. However, if you are having a tough time kickstarting your cardio journey or are in a fix to find the best workout videos for yourself, celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala's latest video will sort you out. It will help you burn fat and build strength.

Yasmin took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself doing five functional HIIT (high-intensity interval training) exercises with dumbbells. She listed the five dumbbell workouts in the video's caption and also the repetitions to be followed. Additionally, the trainer also demonstrated the modified version of each exercise for better performance.

The exercises in the video include Db Reverse Lunge Variation (10 reps each), Db Renegade Row to Bentover Row (10 reps each), Db Chest Flye to Sit up (15 reps each), Db Crunch Hold with Alternate Straight Leg Lowers (15 reps), and Alternate Reverse Lunge in Squat + Star Jumps (15 reps). Yasmin also shared the modified version of each exercise. They are Alternate Reverse Lunge, Db Bentover Row, Db Chest Press to Crunch, Db hold with Alt Leg Raises and Jumping Jacks.

Yasmin also talked about the importance of carrying the correct dumbbells in her post. She wrote, "Functional HIIT coming up to hype your day! Listen to your body for the weights needed, I am using 4 kgs dbs [dumbbells] to crush my upper body. Remember, it's not how much you lift, but HOW you lift. This workout was fire, I am still burning."

Watch the video:

For the uninitiated, HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout is a combination of brief, very-high intensity bursts of cardio exercise followed by equal or long periods of rest. This workout is more effective for heart health, fat loss and strength gain than traditional cardio and strength training. It is because HIIT workouts are known for increasing fat burning and energy expenditure for hours after exercise.

