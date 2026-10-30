Watching your carbs on keto diet? Coach shares how to choose right paneer, chicken or tofu dish at restaurants

Eating out while following a keto diet can feel challenging, especially during festive gatherings. The same concern comes up before Diwali, when people know they will be attending parties, and after the festival, when they try to return to their routine. The real problem is often not the food itself but the lack of planning. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rahul Kamra, a keto coach and founder of Ketorets, explained how to make the right keto choice.

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Decide your meal

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Kamra highlighted that before stepping out, decide what you want from your diet. If you have a goal, be clear about it and make choices accordingly. Following keto during the festive season does not automatically guarantee better results. What matters is how consistently you follow your routine and what works for you.

Following keto during the festive season does not automatically guarantee better results.

Consider protein

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{{^usCountry}} When eating at a restaurant, start by choosing your protein. “Paneer tikka, chicken tikka, tandoori chicken, fish and kebabs can be suitable options for a keto-friendly meal,” Kamra. Protein can help you feel full, making it easier to avoid unnecessary snacking. However, always check how the food is prepared. Items coated in besan, breadcrumbs or other carbohydrate-heavy batters may not fit your plan. Add fibres {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When eating at a restaurant, start by choosing your protein. “Paneer tikka, chicken tikka, tandoori chicken, fish and kebabs can be suitable options for a keto-friendly meal,” Kamra. Protein can help you feel full, making it easier to avoid unnecessary snacking. However, always check how the food is prepared. Items coated in besan, breadcrumbs or other carbohydrate-heavy batters may not fit your plan. Add fibres {{/usCountry}}

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Next, add some fibre to your plate. Kamra advises adding cucumber, a green salad, and suitable non-starchy vegetables to complement your meal. You can also opt for plain raita without boondi, keeping your curd portion moderate, around 75 grams if that suits your individual plan. Avoid potato-based dishes and check the ingredients of gravies and vegetable preparations before ordering.

Choose the right fats

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Choosing the right fats is another part of planning a keto meal. Almonds and walnuts can be useful options, while raisins, dates and cashews may need to be limited or avoided depending on your carbohydrate allowance. If you enjoy a vegetable dish, a small serving can be added after checking its ingredients and preparation.

Be mindful of snacking

Festive snacking also deserves attention. Namkeen, bhujia, murukku, chakli and similar snacks are generally carbohydrate-rich and may not fit a keto routine. Rather than grazing throughout the evening, eat a filling meal before leaving home and serve yourself a proper plate when you arrive.

Paneer tikka, chicken tikka, tandoori chicken, fish and kebabs can be suitable options for a keto-friendly meal.

Keep water or unsweetened lemon water handy; stevia can be used if you prefer a little sweetness. Desserts can be particularly tempting, but planning ahead can make things easier. You can explore keto-friendly dessert recipes instead of relying on whatever is available at the gathering.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.